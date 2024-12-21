Notre Dame Freshman Shines in Huge Performance as Irish Knock Out Indiana
Notre Dame's defense was rocking Friday night against Indiana, controlling the entire game and not giving up a touchdown until the issue was already resolved late in fourth quarter.
Part of Indiana's game plan early was certainly to target Notre Dame freshman cornerback Leonard Moore. The Hoosiers leave South Bend having given future Fighting Irish opponents a warning:
Target Leonard Moore at your own risk.
Indiana Went After Leonard Moore Early and Often
Indiana's gameplan was clearly to target Leonard Moore as the Hoosiers looked to try and double up some of the success USC had shown against the Notre Dame secondary three weeks ago.
When the true freshman was targeted though, things really didn't go well for Indiana.
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke when targeting Leonard Moore on Friday night:
1 for 7 passing
17 yards
2.4 yards per pass attempt
36.9 passer rating
Moore's performance caught the attention of semi-recent Notre Dame standout defensive back Troy Pride, who has spent time in the NFL.
Notre Dame's recent surge in defensive back play continues. It used to be perhaps a star player here and some above average players scattered around the rest of it. Notre Dame's secondary is stocked full of legit gamechangers at this point as position coach Mike Mickens continues to leave his mark on Notre Dame.
In so many ways this isn't the Notre Dame football program I spent so many of my developmental years watching and the defensive back growth, including Moore's fast rise speaks to that - and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible.