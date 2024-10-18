Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: 5 Bold Predictions to Keep the Irish From an Upset
The Notre Dame football road show hits Atlanta on Saturday with the Fighting Irish sitting at 5-1 on the year and still having everything they hoped for in the preason potentially ahead of them.
To get that though, it must win out and the second half of the season starts with a trip to Atlanta to take on a solid Georgia Tech team in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Will Notre Dame continue its impressive run as it hits the road for the first time in over a month?
Here are the bold predictions of the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff as the Irish look to move to 6-1.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Predictions: Nathan Erbach
Bold prediction ties into the game as well, as I think Leonard and the ND offense continue the positive passing momentum against another below average secondary. If quarterback Haynes King isn’t good to go or is limited for Georgia Tech this could get ugly quickly.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 41, Georgia Tech 17
Bold prediction: Jordan Faison breakout game in 2025. When he’s been healthy this season, it feels like ND finds way to scheme him the ball. Unfortunately, he’s missed a ton of time with an ankle sprain. Assuming he’s back and playing at a normal level, I think he leads the team in receiving and finds the endzone on Saturday.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Predictions: Mason Plummer
Georgia Tech is a solid squad but it offensively it can't keep up with Notre Dame score-for-score. score with Notre Dame or stop it offensively. The Irish roll like a Royce into The Benz and stomps out the beehive.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 17
Bold Prediction: After scoring 35 points just once in all of September, the Notre Dame offense comes alive again and does so for the second week in a row.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Predictions: Jeff Feyerer
I understand the fear involved when playing a, let's call them, pretty good team in Georgia Tech. While the dual threat ability of Haynes King will provide the biggest challenge for the Irish at the quarterback position thus far, the Yellow Jackets haven't seen a defense like the Irish yet. Yes, injuries have put the Irish at less than full strength. I fully expect Georgia Tech to test the Irish secondary early with their talented duo of receivers - Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton - to see if Benjamin Morrison's loss can be managed. Still, I don't think the Georgia Tech defense will be able to stop Riley Leonard and the Irish offense. And last time I checked, that means the Irish will win.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 17
Bold Prediction: Beaux Collins gets loose for a 50+ yard TD reception and becomes the first ND receiver to go over 100+ receiving yards this year
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Predictions: John Kennedy
Notre Dame heads to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech this week as a sizeable double-digit road favorite. Regardless of the late line movement towards the Irish, If Haynes King is active and healthy, the Yellow Jacket offense will be a good test for the oft-injured Notre Dame defense. The offense is fast and diverse with King calling the shots. I suspect there will be some frustrations at times for the Irish defense, but per usual, they will settle in and put forth a winning effort.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 34, Georgia Tech 24
Bold Prediction: It's the passing game, not the running game that goes off for Notre Dame's offense on Saturday. I don't have a number to give you but Notre Dame's passing attack will be the best it has been to date.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
Georgia Tech is a solid team but ranks in the bottom half nationally in completion percentage allowed and nearly in the bottom third in average yards allowed per pass attempt. The ability to dink and dunk down the field should be more viable for Riley Leonard as Notre Dame uses the pass to free up the run game and move to 6-1 despite the defense having struggles (assuming Haynes King plays).
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 24
Bold Prediction: Jeremiyah Love doubles the length of his longest reception of the year to date (currently 32 yards) on a game-changing touchdown reception.