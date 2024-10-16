College Football Hall of Fame Showcasing Notre Dame as Irish Invade Atlanta
Notre Dame football travels to major cities more than any other in college football with New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C, and Chicago being just some of its recent stops.
This Saturday sees Notre Dame head to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in the home of the Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This being Notre Dame's only game in the southeast this season you can probably expect to see plenty of Irish fans in attendance.
If you're one of those who will be in attendance, the College Football Hall of Fame (which formerly resided in South Bend, Ind.) now calls Atlanta home and will have some unique displays and experiences for Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech game. Among them is the new AI-powered experience, GAME ON, where fans can choose to experience the pomp and pageantry of college football as themselves.
Whether its delivering a pregame speech or getting ready for the season in the weight room, GAME ON shows what life is like for a Notre Dame football player and coach.
Also to be found for Notre Dame fans at the College Football Hall of Fame this week is a football autographed by the Four Horseman, Grantland Rice's typewriter, a Game of the Week Cube specific for the Notre Dame-Georgia Tech matchup, and plenty more.
The College Football Hall of Fame recently celebrated its 10th year in Atlanta. That made me sad because I have fond memories of kicking field goals at the Hall when it was in South Bend. However, the Hall has grown and has some can't miss experiences for fans both young and old.
The College Football Hall of Fame's famous field where kicking, passing, and running still takes place. However, to enter it guests first get a jumbotron welcome as they participate as their favorite team's latest recruit.
That, posing with the Heisman Trophy and national championship trophy, and learning more about the greatest game on earth sounds like a great way to start a college football weekend to me. More information on the College Football Hall of Fame can be found on its website.
The College Football Hall of Fame is open daily from 10 a.m. ET until 5 p.m. ET.