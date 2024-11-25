Will Notre Dame Wear Green Jerseys for the USC Showdown?
For many fans, Notre Dame's green uniforms are bad luck. Memories of losing in big games wearing the green tend to overshadow the wins at times and some would even go as far as to say they are cursed.
In recent history, Notre Dame has performed very well in the green, bar the Ohio State game from last season. However, that game specifically and how it ended, combined with the 'Bush Push', also in green, is enough for many to be done with them entirely.
The greens are slick and may provide some extra juice for a Fighting Irish squad that will have plenty of it already heading into what is essentially a playoff game against USC in Los Angeles. Rather than announcing them beforehand, it would be cool to see Marcus Freeman pull out the greens as a surprise to the team just before kickoff.
'Irish Wear Green' has been a cool mantra but bringing them out as a surprise could be something super cool for the staff to do in a huge game in Los Angeles. Notre Dame has a storied history of wearing green against USC specifically and in a must-win game for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes, I like the idea.
Ultimately, whether it is in Los Angeles this weekend or in Notre Dame's bowl game/playoff game, I think it is likely that the greens make another appearance this season.
Freeman has shown flexibility to wear different uniform combinations in his tenure so far in South Bend and this could be the latest example. This season, Notre Dame has wore blue, white, green and its most recent uniform combination of blue-gray in the Shamrock Series at Yankee Stadium.
At this point, it's anyone's guess what Notre Dame will wear at USC this Saturday, but I am hoping for the greens because - Why not?!