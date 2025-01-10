Notre Dame’s Insane Stat in Shut-Down Defense Against Penn State Wide Receivers
All week long heading into the Orange Bowl we heard about how Notre Dame would have to have its players make a few big plays if it wanted to beat Penn State.
It took a while to get there but eventually happened.
Penn State on the other hand is still waiting for their wide receivers to make a play against the Fighting Irish.
Notre Dame Defense Holds Penn State Wide Receivers Without Single Reception
The box score of Thursday's thrilling Notre Dame victory over Penn State will show many things, but one thing that won't appear is a single reception from a Nittany Lions wide receiver.
Yes, Penn State tight ends and running backs made plays catching the ball, but Notre Dame didn't let Penn State's wide receivers beat them. In fact, they didn't allow Penn State's wide receivers to record a catch against them.
12 receptions, 135 yards, and exactly zero of them came from Penn State wide receivers. A truly remarkable job by a Notre Dame secondary that has performed as well as any nationally this year.
Notre Dame Wide Receiver Rises to Challenge
While Penn State wide receivers were held without a reception all night, Notre Dame wide receivers played a huge part in Riley Leonard's biggest passing day with the Fighting Irish.
Jaden Greathouse cooked for Notre Dame, hauling in seven receptions for 105 yards and a game-tying touchdown reception while Jordan Faison and Kris Mitchell combined to haul in 32 more yards.
In total, Notre Dame outgained Penn State nearly 2-1 through the air, throwing for 267 yards to Penn State's 135.