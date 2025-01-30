Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Captain Jack Kiser Earns Praise for Senior Bowl Performance

Jack Kiser starred on Notre Dame's national championship contending team and is now impressing at the Senior Bowl

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) hypes up the crowd during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) hypes up the crowd during the first round of the College Football Playoff between Notre Dame and Indiana at Notre Dame Stadium on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nobody in the long, storied history of Notre Dame football wore the blue and gold for more games than linebacker Jack Kiser did in his six seasons.

Because of that, Notre Dame fans don't need to be told that the young man was disciplined and skilled linebacker that was constantly around the ball.

Now, just over a week removed from the National Championship game, Kiser is impressing at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Kiser is one of three former Notre Dame football players (Riley Leonard, RJ Oben) participating in Senior Bowl activities this week, ahead of Saturday's game. Multiple scouts and draft analysts in attendance in Mobile have been impressed with Kiser through the week.

Another Jack Kiser Senior Bowl Interception

Jack Kiser on Lockdown Mode in Senior Bowl Practices

Oben Pressure Forces Kiser Pick

Another Kiser Interception at Senior Bowl Practices

ESPN Draft Analyst Matt Miller Praises Jack Kiser

