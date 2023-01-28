Notre Dame Lands Three Players In The Pro Football Focus Top 101 List

Pro Football Focus released a ranking of the 101 best players from the 2022 season, and Notre Dame placed three players on that list, including two in the Top 15.

Tight end Michael Mayer was Notre Dame's highest ranked player, coming in at No. 9 on the list. Mayer also ranked as the top tight end in the nation.

"Mayer has been arguably the best tight end in the country for the last two years, going for over 800 yards in both seasons. He led all tight ends this year with a 92.5 grade. Not only is he a weapon in the passing game, but his 82.1 run-blocking grade was third among all tight ends in the nation. The Irish will certainly miss Mayer, who presented a mismatch against almost every college defense." - PFF

Sophomore left tackle Joe Alt was next for Notre Dame, coming in at No. 11 overall on the list. Alt also ranked as the nation's best offensive lineman.

"Alt led all offensive tackles in the country with a 91.4 grade and a 91.0 run-blocking grade, and his dominance extended over to pass protection as well, as his 99.0 pass-block efficiency score was tied for fifth among all FBS tackles. He did all of that as a true sophomore, making Alt one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft." - PFF

Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison rounded out the Irish players in the rankings., coming in as the No. 85 overall player and the No. 10 cornerback.

"The true freshman Morrison was an absolute ballhawk this past season, recording six interceptions — tied for the most among Power Five players. He also allowed only a 29.2 passer rating when targeted, which ranked fourth lowest among FBS cornerbacks. For comparison, spiking the ball every play nets a 39.6 passer rating." - PFF

Incoming transfer quarterback Sam Hartman ranked No. 71 on the list for his performance with Wake Forest in 2022.

"Hartman, following a 2021 breakout, was just as good in 2022, adding 39 more touchdowns to his college resume. He raised his completion percentage by five percentage points to go along with a 71.2% adjusted completion rate. Hartman will get another year to add to his college stats but will do so in a Notre Dame uniform. Expect big things out of the Fighting Irish offense next season with this caliber of a quarterback." - PFF

Notre Dame tied for the sixth most players on this list. Georgia had the most players on the list with eight, with USC coming in next at seven.

