Skip to main content

Notre Dame Lands Three Players In The Pro Football Focus Top 101 List

Notre Dame had three players land in the list of the Top 101 players in college football during the 2022 season

Pro Football Focus released a ranking of the 101 best players from the 2022 season, and Notre Dame placed three players on that list, including two in the Top 15.

Tight end Michael Mayer was Notre Dame's highest ranked player, coming in at No. 9 on the list. Mayer also ranked as the top tight end in the nation.

"Mayer has been arguably the best tight end in the country for the last two years, going for over 800 yards in both seasons. He led all tight ends this year with a 92.5 grade. Not only is he a weapon in the passing game, but his 82.1 run-blocking grade was third among all tight ends in the nation. The Irish will certainly miss Mayer, who presented a mismatch against almost every college defense." - PFF

Sophomore left tackle Joe Alt was next for Notre Dame, coming in at No. 11 overall on the list. Alt also ranked as the nation's best offensive lineman.

"Alt led all offensive tackles in the country with a 91.4 grade and a 91.0 run-blocking grade, and his dominance extended over to pass protection as well, as his 99.0 pass-block efficiency score was tied for fifth among all FBS tackles. He did all of that as a true sophomore, making Alt one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft." - PFF

Freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison rounded out the Irish players in the rankings., coming in as the No. 85 overall player and the No. 10 cornerback.

"The true freshman Morrison was an absolute ballhawk this past season, recording six interceptions — tied for the most among Power Five players. He also allowed only a 29.2 passer rating when targeted, which ranked fourth lowest among FBS cornerbacks. For comparison, spiking the ball every play nets a 39.6 passer rating." - PFF

Incoming transfer quarterback Sam Hartman ranked No. 71 on the list for his performance with Wake Forest in 2022.

"Hartman, following a 2021 breakout, was just as good in 2022, adding 39 more touchdowns to his college resume. He raised his completion percentage by five percentage points to go along with a 71.2% adjusted completion rate. Hartman will get another year to add to his college stats but will do so in a Notre Dame uniform. Expect big things out of the Fighting Irish offense next season with this caliber of a quarterback." - PFF

Notre Dame tied for the sixth most players on this list. Georgia had the most players on the list with eight, with USC coming in next at seven.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart
2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense
2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Michael Mayer
Football

IB Nation Sports Talk's Friday Rapid Fire

By Sean Stires
Justin Scott 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Set To Host Some Impact 2024 Recruits This Weekend

By Ryan Roberts
Chris Henry Jr
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offers Talented 2026 Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr.

By Ryan Roberts
Cam Williams
Recruiting

Notre Dame Is Eyeing Another Dynamic Wide Receiver Group With The 2024 Class

By Ryan Roberts
Hannah Hidalgo
Basketball

Notre Dame Five-Star Guards Earn McDonald's All-American Honors

By Bryan Driskell
Marcus Freeman
Recruiting

Notre Dame Coaches Finish Busy Recruiting Week With Trips To Top Programs And Prospects

By Bryan Driskell
Notre Dame Basketball
Basketball

Notre Dame Starts Slow, Finishes Strong In Win Over Florida State

By Sean Stires
Andrew Kristofic
Football

Notre Dame Guards Must Develop Quickly To Ensure The Irish Line Is Elite

By Bryan Driskell