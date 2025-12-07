Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rams vs. Cardinals)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. returned from appendicitis in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he suffered an injury in the process.
Harrison, who finished with six catches for 69 yards in the team's loss to Tampa Bay, came out of the matchup with a heel injury. He's now listed as out for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Harrison missed time early in the week in practice, and he's only appeared in 10 of the Cardinals' games in the 2025 campaign.
The former first-round pick has put together a decent season, catching 40 of his 69 targets for 594 yards and four touchdowns. As a rookie, he scored eight touchdowns and finished with 885 receiving yards in 17 games.
The Cardinals are major underdogs in this NFC West battle in Week 14, but they could be worth a look in the prop market with how much they've thrown the ball with Jacoby Brissett under center.
Here's a look at my favorite target for Sunday's matchup.
Best Cardinals Prop Bet vs. Rams
Trey McBride Anytime TD (+145)
Star tight end Trey McBride is a steal at +145 to find the end zone on Sunday in this NFC West divisional battle.
Los Angeles has allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight end this season, and McBride has already scored eight times in 12 games. He's been especially hot with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback, scoring in six of his last seven games, racking up seven total touchdowns during that stretch.
Overall, McBride has been targeted 118 times in 12 games, reeling in 88 passes for 879 yards. He's the clear 1A option in this offense, and he could have a big game against a Rams defense that struggled against Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in Week 13.
