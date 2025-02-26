Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Loses Out to Oregon for Florida Safety Recruit

Xavier Lherisse just scheduled a visit to Notre Dame this summer

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Just a week ago, Notre Dame secured an official visit from 2026 four-star safety Xavier Lherisse of Florida. However, on Wednesday, Lherisse announced his college decision, stating that he'd be playing college football at Oregon.

Auburn and Florida State had also received word from Lherisse that he would be making an official visit to those schools, but they both suffered the same fate in his recruitment as Notre Dame.

Lherisse had a big junior year at Eau Gallie High School in Florida. He totaled 41 tackles, intercepted six passes, and brought two of those back for touchdowns. He also added 53 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, one rushing score, and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

It still wouldn't be crazy to think that Notre Dame lands a visit from Lherisse as scheduled for June 12, but Notre Dame's angle has gone from selling to earn a commitment to now having for force a flip.

247Sports ranks Lherisse as the No. 406 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the No. 33 safety, and the No. 58 recruit in Florida.

Notre Dame's 2026 Recruiting Class

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman during the National Championship game against Ohio Stat
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Notre Dame currently sits with seven commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Three of those players have received a four-star grade from 247Sports while the four others check in as three-stars.

The Fighting Irish class currently ranks eighth nationally according to the 247Sports team composite rankings.

More From Notre Dame On SI

USC Soars in College Football Recruiting Rankings, Notre Dame Stays Strong in Top 10

Notre Dame Football's Greatest 'Miracles' on 45th Anniversary of USA Upset of Soviet Union

Notre Dame Offers Scholarship to Fast-Rising Georgia Wide Receiver

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/Football