Notre Dame Loses Out to Oregon for Florida Safety Recruit
Just a week ago, Notre Dame secured an official visit from 2026 four-star safety Xavier Lherisse of Florida. However, on Wednesday, Lherisse announced his college decision, stating that he'd be playing college football at Oregon.
Auburn and Florida State had also received word from Lherisse that he would be making an official visit to those schools, but they both suffered the same fate in his recruitment as Notre Dame.
Lherisse had a big junior year at Eau Gallie High School in Florida. He totaled 41 tackles, intercepted six passes, and brought two of those back for touchdowns. He also added 53 receptions for 776 yards and nine touchdowns, one rushing score, and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
It still wouldn't be crazy to think that Notre Dame lands a visit from Lherisse as scheduled for June 12, but Notre Dame's angle has gone from selling to earn a commitment to now having for force a flip.
247Sports ranks Lherisse as the No. 406 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, the No. 33 safety, and the No. 58 recruit in Florida.
Notre Dame's 2026 Recruiting Class
Notre Dame currently sits with seven commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Three of those players have received a four-star grade from 247Sports while the four others check in as three-stars.
The Fighting Irish class currently ranks eighth nationally according to the 247Sports team composite rankings.