Just as Notre Dame's defense started to get healthy, a major contributor left on the first possession of Saturday night's contest against SMU.



Luke Talich, the former walk-on safety who has skyrocketed into being a star on the Notre Dame defense this season, broke up a would-be touchdown pass by SMU on the first possession of Saturday's contest.

Joey O'Brien takes over at safety for Luke Talich. Brauntae Johnson is on the sideline with his helmet on. — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) November 22, 2026

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The stop forced a fourth-down and field-goal attempt, but in breaking up the pass, Talich was very slow to get up.



Initially he reached for his foot and appeared to be about to get up on his own, but opted to stay down and wait for the training staff to tend to him.



Once being looked at on the field, Talich was helped off the field and immediately went up the tunnel and towards the locker room.

There has been no word on what Talich's injury is yet, but once we know any details or specifics, we will be sure to pass them along.



Talich has seen significant playing time during his career at Notre Dame but saw his role increase significantly after safety Brauntae Johnson was injured in the first half against Wisconsin.

Stay tuned to Notre Dame OnSI for all the latest throughout the evening as Notre Dame and SMU battle in South Bend.