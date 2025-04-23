Notre Dame Football: Familiar Addition Coming to Quarterback Room?
Notre Dame's quarterback race was the most discussed part of spring practice and will continue to be until a starter is named sometime this fall. That doesn't mean the quarterback room is complete though.
Notre Dame could be adding another quarterback to the mix, but this one is already a rostered player.
You guessed it, former Notre Dame starting quarterback, turned Alabama signal caller, turned Notre Dame wide receiver Tyler Buchner could be making a return to the position he was originally recruited to play for the Fighting Irish.
Marcus Freeman held his end of spring practice press conference on Wednesday and was asked about Buchner's position for the upcoming year.
"It's definitely under consideration to move Tyler (Buchner) back to the quarterback room" Freeman said on Wednesday.
Buchner last played quarterback at Alabama when he started a mid-September game back in 2023 against South Florida. He completed just five of 14 pass attempts in that game that the Crimson Tide eventually won 17-3.
Buchner played in certain packages for Notre Dame in 2021 before entering 2022 as the starting quarterback and playing two games before being lost for the regular season. He did return that year to lead Notre Dame to a Gator Bowl victory over South Carolina, in which he won game MVP honors.
Buchner then transferred to Alabama following Sam Hartman's transfer to Notre Dame. Buchner re-enrolled at Notre Dame a year later as a walk-on wide receiver and a unique special teams weapon.
Marcus Freeman on Notre Dame Quarterback Outlook
Freeman isn't close to naming a starter at quarterback but did share some insight as to what the position will look like in 2025. If you're hoping for both CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey see meaningful playing time then you're likely out of luck. He mentioned that there might be a package here or there for the quarterback who doesn't win the job, but that "I believe there has to be one guy who has to be the starting quarterback."
Freeman also declined to put a timetable on naming a starting quarterback before Notre Dame kicks off at Miami on August 31.