Will Weather Impact Notre Dame vs. Miami? Updated Forecast Inside
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami is the stand-alone contest Sunday night of Labor Day weekend, and one of a handful of ranked matchups this opening weekend of college football.
Notre Dame dealt with playing in hot and humid conditions in last year's opener, as it outlasted Texas A&M 23-13, scoring 10 points in the final minutes. Can it do the same at Miami this weekend?
We all know the weather will be hot on South Beach, but what else could come into play?
Updated Weather Forecast for Notre Dame at Miami:
According to AccuWeather, temperatures are expected to reach 91 degrees on Sunday and have a real feel of 104. The good news for Notre Dame is that the game is being played in the evening, when the high is expected to be only 80 degrees. That's still warm, but it's nothing Notre Dame players haven't dealt with all summer in South Bend.
The other factor at play here is the chance of thunderstorms on Sunday. As of Friday, the projection from AccuWeather is that the storms will come and go in the afternoon and be done by game time. While that's the hope, there are still over 48 hours left for that to potentially change.
Notre Dame vs. Miami: Updated Point Spread
As of Friday, at 3:00 p.m. ET, the betting information for Notre Dame and Miami is as follows, according to FanDuel.
Point spread: Notre Dame -2.5
Moneylines: Notre Dame -134, Miami +112
Total: 50.5
The total has gone up a full point in recent days while the point spread has remained steady at 2.5. Moneyline's have shifted ever so slightly as Notre Dame was -137 two days ago, and Miami sat at +114, meaning slight money is coming in on the Hurricanes.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts:
Is Labor Day the best weekend of the year? I asked this on X earlier Friday and the only weekends to rival it, according to those who responded, were Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July, when the holiday falls on a Friday.
Rain or not, I don't remember a year I was this excited for Notre Dame to kick off a season. In my mind it's always been "if the planets and stars all align, Notre Dame could play for a national championship". After last year, it's clear it won't take that for Notre Dame to finally get over the hump.
I don't know if that happens or not this 2025 college football season, but man am I excited for it to finally be here.
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to fall: the absolute best time of year!