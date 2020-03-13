IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

NCAA Suspends On Campus And Off Campus Recruiting

Bryan Driskell

The ramifications of the COVID-19 virus on the world of college sports continues, as the NCAA has banned all in-person recruiting, which includes on and off campus recruiting.

This ban will be in place until at least April 15.

This includes any on or off campus recruiting, but per my understanding schools can still contact players on the face, through text or any other mobile platform.

For Notre Dame this impacts a number of the big recruiting weekends it had planned for March and April. It also impacts the official visit period, which is slated for April through June. That will certainly have to be re-evaluated by the NCAA as it continues working through the impact of this virus.

Notre Dame has already cancelled the Blue-Gold Game, asked its players not to return to campus for the time being, and the ACC basketball tournament was also canceled. 

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

JM0123

Last Chance U: Five Veterans With A Final Opportunity To Make An Impact

There are five seniors with a chance to step up and finish their careers on a very high note.

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

Notre Dame Football: NBC Analyst Chris Simms Breaks Down Cole Kmet

The former Texas quarterback is quite familiar with Cole Kmet and the Notre Dame program

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

NCAA Grants Additional Eligibility To Spring Athletes

Amid postseason cancellations and some conferences canceling spring sports, the NCAA has stepped up and taken action

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Cancels Blue-Gold Spring Game

Notre Dame has cancelled its annual Blue-Gold Game

Bryan Driskell

by

Thrillhouse

Recruiting: Brotherly Love Inspired Elite RB Will Shipley

Will Shipley attributes much of his success to his older brother.

Brian Smith

Brian Kelly Announces Players Are Not To Return To Campus

The Notre Dame head coach announced that amid fears of the COVID-19 disease that players will not return to campus.

Bryan Driskell

ACC Basketball Tournament Has Been Cancelled

After initially saying it would play on, the ACC has cancelled its postseason basketball tournament.

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Players Rising In Latest NFL.com Mock Draft

Cole Kmet and Troy Pride Jr. are two of four former Notre Dame players going in round two of the latest mock draft from NFL.com

Bryan Driskell

by

Ant4079

ACC Tournament Preview: Notre Dame vs. #17 Virginia

Notre Dame takes on #17 Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell