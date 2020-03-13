NCAA Suspends On Campus And Off Campus Recruiting

The ramifications of the COVID-19 virus on the world of college sports continues, as the NCAA has banned all in-person recruiting, which includes on and off campus recruiting.

This ban will be in place until at least April 15.

This includes any on or off campus recruiting, but per my understanding schools can still contact players on the face, through text or any other mobile platform.

For Notre Dame this impacts a number of the big recruiting weekends it had planned for March and April. It also impacts the official visit period, which is slated for April through June. That will certainly have to be re-evaluated by the NCAA as it continues working through the impact of this virus.

Notre Dame has already cancelled the Blue-Gold Game, asked its players not to return to campus for the time being, and the ACC basketball tournament was also canceled.