Notre Dame Finds Itself in New Position Heading into College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff era is in its 11th year in 2024 and this season expands to 12 teams.
It's only a matter of time until Notre Dame finds out who it will play in the First Round as the Irish wrapped up an 11-1 season by beating USC on Saturday and are essentially guaranteed to host a Playoff game.
But who will Notre Dame play in that game?
Try this on for size, Notre Dame fans: It doesn't matter.
For the first time in the College Football Playoff era and honestly, for the first time since 1993, when Notre Dame takes the field in postseason, it can do so without having to worry about the draw beforehand.
Don't get me confused, certainly meeting up with Arizona State, SMU, or Indiana would have its advantages instead of drawing an Alabama or Georgia, but let's not get those traditional powerhouses confused, either.
College Football Has No Truly Dominant Team
There isn't a truly dominant team in major college football this year.
Whoever wins the SEC between Texas and Georgia is very good, don't get me wrong. Neither of those teams are going to be confused for 2019 LSU or 2021 Alabama, though.
Ohio State was hyped as having the most talent of anyone at the start of the year and that landed it two regular season losses. Again, they're plenty good but not at the level they were supposed to be.
Oregon is undefeated and currently ranked No. 1. As good as the Ducks are, they're not playing at one of those unreachable levels we've seen in years past.
Notre Dame Can Compete with Anyone in 2024
When the College Football Playoff starts it will do so without that one dominating team and clear-cut favorite that we've seen in so many years recently.
Notre Dame opening the College Football Playoff will be in a home game that the Irish have a great chance of winning, regardless of opponent. Even it if happens to be Alabama or Georgia that comes to South Bend the week before Christmas, this Notre Dame team is built much differently than its previous ones to reach the playoff.
No player will say it but Notre Dame was overmatched talent-wise and physically when it made the College Football Playoff in 2018 and 2020. The lack of depth and lack of offense kept things from being interesting against Clemson in '18 and the overall talent was no match for Alabama in '20.
That's not the case this year, not by a long shot.
Notre Dame Football at or Near Top of Multiple Computer Rankings
Don't believe me?
ESPN's Football Power Index ranks Notre Dame as the second-best team in the nation right now, trailing only Texas.
In its odds to win the national championship, Notre Dame is given a 15% chance which again trails only the Longhorns.
College Football Reference ranks Notre Dame as the nation's top team in its Simple Rating System while the Sagarin ratings also put the Irish at No. 1.
Obviously, games are played on a 100-yard-long field, not on a spreadsheet, but the point remains.
Getting to the College Football Playoff is worthy of celebration and acknowledgement, but the expectations upon getting there are to do a whole lot more than just buy a souvenir t-shirt and head to the off-season.
Get ready Notre Dame fans, because as fun as this season has been its truly just beginning.