The NFL draft makes its hay on the first night, when every team with a pick convinces its fan base that the next "franchise guy" just put on their hat.



As important as the first day is, the draft is won by later picks. Do teams hit on those second day guys?



And can they find gold on the third and final day?

Notre Dame has produced significant NFL talent all-time, having more picks than any other team in the NFL draft. You can name plenty of the early picks, but Notre Dame has had stars taken later as well.



While nobody from Notre Dame since 2010 touches Joe Montana in terms of being a sleeping draft giant, here are the five best third day picks of Fighting Irish players since the league made it a three day event.

Drue Tranquill, Linebacker, Los Angeles Chargers, 2019 - Fourth Round

Tranquill went from being a two-time Notre Dame captain to being the 130th overall pick by the Chargers in 2019. He's emassed 364 tackles in that time and remains active in the league, as he's in the middle of a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, who won Super Bowl LVIII with.

Theo Riddick, Running Back, Detroit Lions, 2013 - Sixth Round

Riddick was supposed to be too small and not fast enough for the NFL but he was ultimately a steal for the Detroit Lions. Riddick was a fantastic pass-catcher and valuable offensive weapon as he totaled over 3,300 yards and 19 touchdowns over his professional career.



Not bad for being selected 199th overall.

Alohi Gilman, Safety, Los Angeles Chargers, 2020 - Sixth Round

Gilman was drafted late in 2020 by the Chargers quickly made them look smart as he rose the depth chart relatively quickly. He's gone from being the 186th overall pick to making 51 starts in his career, totaling 201 tackles, and has five career interceptions.



Gilman showed what others think of him this off-season as he inked a three-year, $24.75 million deal with the Chiefs.

Julian Love, Cornerback, New York Giants, 2019 - Fourth Round

Notre Dame fans wondered how Love didn't win the Jim Thorpe Award for the nation's top defensive back in 2018, and wondered even more how he fell to the 108th overall pick in 2019. Since then he's earned a spot in the Pro Bowl, and helped the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory, securing an interception in the big game this past February.

Kyren Williams, Running Back, Los Angeles Rams, 2022 - Fifth Round

Williams has gone from being essentially a draft afterthought to finishing in the top-seven in rushing each of the last three seasons. He's totaled 3,834 rushing yards in his four-year NFL career, averaging over 1,200 per year over the last three years, also finding the end zone 44 times.

Honorable Mentions:

Plenty of players deserve to at least get mentioned but I'll focus on two former Domers.



Durham Smythe has made a long career for himself as a blocking tight end after going 123rd in 2018. He's getting set for his ninth year in the league this coming season as a new member of the Baltimore Ravens.



Sheldon Day also deserves recognition as the former fourth round pick has bounced around the league since being selected 103rd overall in 2015.