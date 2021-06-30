NFL Draft Evaluation: Notre Dame DT Jayson Ademilola

Notre Dame veteran defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola is poised for a breakout season. Ryan Roberts of Coast to Coast Scouting breaks down Ademilola's draft prospects.

A BROTHERLY BOND

A consensus four-star recruit coming out of St. Peters Prep in New Jersey, twin brothers Jayson and Justin Ademilola would spurn interest from some of the top programs across the college football landscape, opting to stay together to play for the Fighting Irish.

Jayson, the more acclaimed recruit of the two, had 26 total reported offers that included Alabama, Notre Dame, Auburn, Clemson, Ohio State and Florida among others. Unlike most recruits of this magnitude, Jayson has demonstrated an astounding level of patience early in his career, quickly asserting himself a part of the rotation but without the high volume of reps his talent level may deserve.

A coaching blunder? Perhaps.

Even so, Ademilola did something that is rare in this age of the transfer portal, he stayed and chose to compete. Now entering his fourth year on campus, this sits as Jayson’s final go around if he chooses to not exercise the additional year that the NCAA awarded to all student athletes while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic last fall.

This is truly now or never for the gifted Jayson Ademilola. A forgotten NFL Draft prospect currently, we could be spinning a much different tune once April comes around if he puts it all together.

THE EYE IN THE SKY

A common misconception when evaluating interior defensive lineman: they are linear exclusive athletes who don’t have to bend a corner. For the more gifted three techniques of the world, flexibility is paramount for success. Naturally working against interior offensive lineman, who are more often than not built like fire hydrants, working a half man relation and softening corners can be their biggest alleys.

That is something that Ademilola, although in a limited sample size, has proven to be able to do. Here working against the talented Alabama interior offensive, Jayson begins aligned in the B gap. He quickly works to the inside shoulder, eventually working into center Chris Owens. Like smoke through a keyhole, Ademilola ghosts Owens to wind up backside B practically untouched on the pass rush rep.

Having already dumped the ball off to running back Najee Harris, Ademilola then showed outstanding change of direction ability for an interior player. Pursuing with great effort, he ends up getting in on the stop for a minimal gain.

Ademilola’s final game against Alabama was the ultimate tease for just how talented he is, ending the contest with five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. His ability to create a heavy amount of power in tight spaces is extraordinary projecting rush potential at the next level. Even while working against 365-pound Alabama guard Deonte Brown, Ademilola quickly gets him on his heels.

Once he is able to establish his upfield path to the quarterback, he is an exceptionally slippery player to deal with. He finishes the pressure here with a sack of Mac Jones.

With scarce playing time during his career to date, you may have to go back to other games, even other years to get a glimpse of promise from Ademilola. Now Navy is not exactly the biggest indicator of future success for defensive lineman. Working against triple option offenses, you are going to get some undersized offensive lineman to work against and a whole lot of cut blocks.

Despite those abnormalities, the traits are on full display for Ademilola.

Here he is aligned in a 4i technique (inside shade of the offensive tackle). Ademilola slants outside, quickly gains position on the offensive lineman to establish leverage in the C gap. He is able to keep his outside arm free against the quarterback counter GT (guard, tackle), making the stop behind the line of scrimmage.

Presenting an odd evaluation to degree, there is no question that Jayson Ademilola is an exceptionally talented interior defensive lineman. The question is whether Notre Dame is going to let him show it on a full time basis.

A POOR MAN’S QUINNEN WILLIAMS

Like Ademilola, now New York Jets star Quinnen Williams had to wait his turn after heading to Tuscaloosa as a well publicized recruit. In fact, Williams best season in his three years at Alabama before his breakout campaign was 20 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss.

Compare that to Ademilola’s 2019 sophomore campaign of 25 total tackles and 4 tackles for loss and there is an eerily similar feeling comparing these two talented players. Now to be clear, no I am not directly comparing Ademilola to Williams.

It would be absurd to do so, especially after Williams was selected third overall by the Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft. Still, there is a definite feeling that Ademilola could experience a similar bump in production heading into his final season.

Top 100 talent is clearly there. It’s time for the Irish to take the shackles off and let #57 go. Now this is currently all projection. The production needs to come.

That being said, meet me back here come April when Jayson Ademilola is potentially slotted amongst the first 100 players selected during the 2022 NFL Draft.

