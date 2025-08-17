Notre Dame’s Top 5 NFL Players to Watch This 2025 Season
Historically, there isn’t a college football program better at building and developing talent for the next level than Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have seen 538 of their players selected in the NFL draft, which is the most for any school in the country.
With coach Marcus Freeman at the helm, that trend has only continued, as the program has churned out 13 NFL draft picks over the past two seasons. Naturally, with the high-level talent Freeman and Co. continue to pursue (and are successfully luring to South Bend), expect ND to just extend its lead of players drafted in the coming years.
Heading into the 2025 NFL season, there are Notre Dame alums spread across the league, playing impactful roles on each side of the football, and at every level of the field. Here are the top five former Fighting Irish in the league:
No. 5 Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears
Kmet has produced in Chicago since early on. 2023 was likely his best season, as he reeled in 73 catches for 719 yards, while snagging six touchdowns. Since his rookie campaign of 2020, Kmet has had at least 47 receptions and 474 yards every season.
Although last year was arguably a step in the wrong direction as Kmet had his lowest seasons in receptions (47) and yardage (474) since that rookie campaign, there is good news: talented quarterback Caleb Williams is heading into Year Two, which means Kmet should have a bounce-back year for the ages.
No. 4 Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
After toting the rock for just 35 carries in his rookie campaign (2022), Williams burst onto the scene in 2023 with a 228 carry, 1144 yard season, along with 12 touchdowns on the season in just 12 contests (a high-ankle sprain caused him to miss some time). A threat out of the backfield in the passing game, Williams added 32 receptions, 206 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.
He earned Pro Bowl honors in that campaign and followed it up with a stellar season in 2024 – although he fell just short of a Pro Bowl spot – rushing for 1299 yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 182 yards and two scores through air. Heading into his fourth NFL season, Williams is once again set to be the Los Angeles Rams’ lead back.
No. 3 Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
Stanley’s impact on the Ravens’ offensive line is clear. With the hardware to back it up (two-time Pro Bowl, one-time All-Pro), Stanley has been an integral piece of the Baltimore O-line since he was drafted back in 2016.
After a career-best season in 2019 (Pro Bowl and All-Pro), Stanley appeared to be declining in the aftermath of a severe ankle injury, but has seen a career resurgence in the past couple of seasons. Stanley slowly worked his way back up and put together a solid 2023 season before finally getting back atop the mountain with a Pro Bowl year in 2024. Heading into his age-31 season, Stanley seems to have enough left in the tank for a few more high-level seasons.
No. 2 Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
The pinnacle of consistency, Nelson has been a steadying presence on the Colts’ offensive line since his 2018 rookie campaign. With seven years under his belt and just as many Pro Bowl appearances, Nelson has already put together one of the most impressive offensive linemen's resumes the game has seen. Although he’s yet to get back on the All-Pro first team since 2020 (he’s a three-time All-Pro player), Nelson’s game has hardly slipped.
Just last year – a season that saw him earn All-Pro second team honors – Nelson had a top eight grade in both the run game (No. 8) and pass game (No. 7), signaling his impact and versatility as a blocker, according to PFF. Still just 29 years young, Nelson is in the midst, and at worst, tail end of his prime.
No. 1 Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Despite his youth (just 24 years old), Hamilton is already arguably the game’s best safety. A back-to-back Pro Bowler (including First Team All-Pro honors in 2023), Hamilton is the most valuable piece of a potent Baltimore secondary. The basic stats were gaudy in 2023, as Hamilton snagged four interceptions (one of which he took back to the house), broke up 13 passes, forced a fumble and tallied three sacks.
Although he didn’t rack up as many picks in 2023 (one), he forced two fumbles, recovered another, and accounted for two sacks. More importantly, he was the third-rated pass rush safety and third-rated run defense safety, while ranking out at fifth at his position in coverage grade – all of which amounted to Hamilton being tabbed the third-best safety in the league, according to PFF. Still developing, don’t be surprised if Hamilton manages to follow up his 2024 campaign with an even more impressive 2025.