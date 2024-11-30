Watch: Notre Dame Player Throws Punch at USC Player in Shocking Moment
Notre Dame was leading USC 7-0 early in the second quarter when the Trojans took advantage of a turnover and scored on a quarterback sneak by Jayden Maiava that tied the game at seven following the extra point.
During the quarterback sneak though, a Notre Dame veteran defensive tackle very well could have been thrown out the game.
Defensive tackle Rylie Mills threw a punch, hitting a USC player in the facemask during the play. It somehow went unnoticed by the officials. Had it been seen it would have been an instant ejection.
Check out the clip below (eyes on No. 99 in white).
As you've seen if you watch almost any amount of college football this fall, officiating continues to be a disaster all around.
Notre Dame and USC are tied at seven late in the second quarter.