Notre Dame is 3-0 and gets on the bus for its first true road game this season when it travels to Purdue on Saturday.



Sure, the Fighting Irish opened the year at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin, but that was a Shamrock Series game that featured at least half a stadium of Notre Dame fans.



It goes to West Lafayette this weekend on what, well, could be another nearly 50% crowd of Fighting Irish fans, I suppose.

Notre Dame and Purdue have met 89 times all-time, with Notre Dame holding the edge historically, 61-26-2.



That includes wins in each of the last 10 meetings between the in-state rivals.



Here is everything you need to know for Notre Dame's trip to Purdue this Saturday afternoon.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs Purdue

Notre Dame and Purdue are set to kickoff on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette at 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be shown exclusively on Peacock, the streaming app affiliated with NBC.



If you don't have a streaming service, this game won't be available to be viewed.



You can sign up for Peacock here.

How to Listen to Notre Dame vs Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Antonio Stevens (11) defends the pass to Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Mitchell Evans (88) Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Notre Dame Fighting Irish won 66-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Peacock isn't your thing (trust me, I get it if its not), then you can go the old school way of listening to the game on the radio.



Tony Simeone will be on the play-by-play as Mike Golic has the color commentary.



You can catch the game on one of dozens of Notre Dame football radio affiliates nationally, or can check out the Notre Dame Radio Network call on Sirius XM Channel 85 as well.

Notre Dame vs Purdue betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Notre Dame -27.5 (-118),

Purdue +27.5 (-102)



Money Line: Notre Dame -4000

Purdue +1600



Total: 57.5 total point

All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Each year when Notre Dame plays a game on Peacock I get torn.



Part of what built Notre Dame football into the brand it is today, was making the games available for free on the radio when Knute Rockne was running the program.



Sure, times have changed, but TV has become what radio used to be, and growing up, I knew that Notre Dame football was always going to be on TV, at least the home games.

Yes, this is away, and yes it only happens once a year, but I still get a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth whenever the Peacock game comes around. Being on it means NBC gets a whole lot more money from their streaming device, and that means they'll a lot more for Notre Dame football not just now, but in the future.



I get it, but it doesn't mean I like it.