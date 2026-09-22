Saturday was more of the same by Notre Dame as it let its defense dominate and its offense take over the line of scrimmage as the contest against Michigan State carried on.



In the end it was a 27-10 win that was never really in jeopardy.



That doesn't mean there wasn't a good amount to take from the game however, especially at running back, and that's something Notre Dame's updated depth chart reflected on Monday of Purdue week.

Check out how the Fighting Irish announced they'll line up against Purdue below, and get quick thoughts on each position group.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Quarterback

QB1 - 13, CJ Carr, 6-3, 210 lbs., Jr.

QB2 - 10, Noah Grubbs, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.

or - 9, Teddy Jarrard, 6-4, 210 lbs., Fr.



Carr didn't throw a touchdown pass but was again extremely accurate against Michigan State. This week he takes on a Purdue defense that is allowing 239 yards against per game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Running Back

RB1 - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

or - 2, Nolan James, Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

RB2 - 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.

or - 20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or - 26 Javian Osborne, 5-9, 200 lbs., Fr.

Notre Dame didn't announce an official change as the starter, but did move James from being RB2 to the "or" with Williams at RB1. That might be a kind way of breaking the news after James recorded 26 carries to the nine Williams received. I'm curious when we start to see a dose of Jonaz Walton in the rotation as this unit is still looking for its first 20-yard run of the season.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Wide Receiver

WR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

WR2 - 33, Matt Jeffery, 5-11, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR3 - 5, Cam Williams, 6-2, 201 lbs., Jr.

or 19, Logan Saldate, 5-11, 185 lbs., Jr.



WR1 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 212 lbs., Sr.

or - 3, Mylan Graham, 6-1, 195 lbs., Jr.

WR3 - 4, Bubba Frazier, 5-10, 185 lbs., Fr.



WR1 - 14, Micah Gilbert, 6-2, 205 lbs., Jr.

WR2 - 17, Elijah Burress, 6-1, 190 lbs., So.

or - 8, Jerome Bettis, Jr., 6-2, 207 lbs., So.

Gilbert had the breakout game against Michigan State, hauling in the most receiving yards by a Notre Dame player since Chase Claypool in 2017. Which has the biggest game this week?

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Offensive Line

LT1 - 74, Will Black, 6-7, 316 lbs., So.

LT2 - 68, Charlie Thorn, 6-7, 295 lbs., Fr.

or - 65, Grayson McKeogh, 6-7, 303 lbs., Fr.



LG1 - 54, Anthonie Knapp, 6-5, 305 lbs., Jr.

LG2 - 57, Cam Herron, 6-2, 297 lbs., So.



C1 - 70, Ashton Craig, 6-5, 315 lbs., 5th yr

C2 - 64, Joe Otting, 6-4, 309 lbs., Sr.



RG1 - 75, Sullivan Absher, 6-7, 316 lbs., Sr.

or 71, Styles Prescod, 6-6, 304 lbs., Jr.



RT1 - 76, Guerby Lambert, 6-7, 325 lbs., Jr.

RT2 - 78, Owen Strebig, 6-8, 318 lbs., So.

or - 68, Charlie Thorn, 6-7, 295 lbs., Fr.



Purdue allowed more than 300 yards rushing and an average of more than seven yards per carry last week at UCLA. I'm just sayin'.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Tight End

TE1 - 87, Cooper Flanagan, 6-6, 255 lbs., SR.

or - 88, James Flanigan, 6-6, 253 lbs., So.

TE3 - 7, Ty Washington, 6-4, 253 lbs., 5th year

or - 85, Jack Larsen, 6-3, 250 lbs., Jr.



A Notre Dame tight end has not caught a pass that has gone for more than eight yards so far this season, for whatever that's worth.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Defensive Line

DE1 - 5, Boubacar Traore, 6-5, 253 lbs., Sr.

DE2 - 10, Loghan Thomas, 6-3, 221 lbs., Jr.

DE3 - 44, Rodney Dunham, 6-4, 242 lbs., Fr.



DT1 - 88, Armel Mukam, 6-3, 300 lbs., Sr.

DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs., Jr.

DT3 - 56, Elijah Hughes, 6-3, 295 lbs., Sr.

DT1 - 0, Tionne Gray, 6-5, 320 lbs., Jr.

DT2 - 7, Francis Brewu, 6-1, 285 lbs., Jr.

DT3 - 59, Sean Sevillano, Jr., 6-2, 313 lbs., Jr.



DE1 - 95, Bryce Young, 260 lbs., Jr.

DE2 - 11, Keon Keeley, 6-5, 275 lbs., Sr.

Notre Dame's defense is allowing 1.9 yards per carry against so far this year and the improved play up front is a big reason for that. Now can it do it against a Purdue team that is the best passing team the Irish will have seen to date?

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Linebackers

Oh my… KVA just destroyed a man pic.twitter.com/tBMltjoZ1J — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) November 9, 2025

WILL1 - 4, Jaiden Ausberry, 6-1, 226 lbs., Sr.

WILL2 - 3, Jaylen Sneed, 6-1, 227 lbs., 5th year



MIKE1 - 34, Drayk Bowen, 234 lbs., Sr.

MIKE2 - 27, Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, 6-3, 234 lbs., Jr.

or - 19, Madden Faraimo, 6-2, 235 lbs., So.

KVA might be the best linebacker in the country when healthy. That young man is whatever level comes after "explosive".

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Secondary

Cornerbacks/Nickelbacks



NICKEL1 - 29, Christian Gray, 6-0, 196 lbs., Sr.

NICKEL2 - 1, Dallas Golden, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

or 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.



CB1 - 15, Leonard Moore, 6-2, 197 lbs., Jr.

CB2 - Mark Zackery IV, 5-10, 190 lbs., So.



CB1 - 2, DJ McKinney, 6-1, 190 lbs., 5th year

or - 12, Jayden Sanders, 6-0, 195 lbs., So.

Safeties



BOUND1 - 8, Adon Shuler, 6-0, 205 lbs., Sr.

BOUND2 - 22, Ethan Long, 6-2, 205 lbs., So.



FIELD1 - 28, Luke Talich, 6-4, 222 lbs., Sr.

FIELD2 - 20, Joey O'Brien, 6-4, 222 lbs., Fr.

Talich is still listed atop the depth chart was announced as questionable for the game after suffering a left wrist injury against Michigan State. Notre Dame has depth at safety, but this could mean a bunch of playing time for five-star freshman Joey O'Brien.

Notre Dame Depth Chart - Special Teams

PR1 - 6, Jordan Faison, 5-11, 185 lbs., Sr.

PR2 - 1, Jaden Greathouse, 6-1, 212 lbs., Sr.

or 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

Kick Return - 22, Aneyas Williams, 5-10, 210 lbs., Jr.

or 2, Nolan James Jr., 5-10, 215 lbs., So.

20, Jonaz Walton, 5-9, 214 lbs., Fr.

or 21, Kedren Young, 5-11, 234 lbs., Jr.



KO1 - 36, Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.

or - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211, So.



PK1 - 35, Spencer Porath, 6-0, 200 lbs., Jr.

PK2 - Micah Drescher, 6-5, 196 lbs., Fr.



Drescher is listed ahead of Schmidt this week as we've seen the kickoff battle go back and forth.

P1 - 39, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

P2 - 18, Erik Schmidt, 6-2, 211 lbs., So.



LS1 - 96, Joseph Vinci, 6-4, 233 lbs., Jr.

LS2 - 49, Andrew Kros, 6-4, 227 lbs., Sr.



Holder - 35, Jasper Scaife, 6-6, 222 lbs., Fr.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

I thought after the Rice game that it was a matter of time until James took over for Williams as the load back and the depth chart reflects things tilting that way this week.



As for the news at safety, if it were Miami or BYU then I think we would see Talich for sure play. I'm not as sold that he does against Purdue, even though the Boilermakers have thrown the ball around the yard very well so far this year.

Marcus Freeman and company know how important it is to get to the BYU and Miami games as healthy as possible. Although Purdue's passing game is improved, I don't expect Talich to be rushed by any means to be on the field Saturday.



Plus, if O'Brien shows out, then there is another possible defensive weapon for Notre Dame to begin to unleash before those tough tests appear on the schedule.