Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette might not be a "Love Story" when No. 3 Notre Dame gets together with old rival Purdue, the weather may be a little too warm for a "Cardigan", but Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish hope they'll be saying "Today Was a Fairytale" by about 5:30 p.m. ET.

The biggest story in pop culture is that megastar Taylor Swift is releasing an encore album to "The Life of a Showgirl" later this week.



What does any of this have to do with Notre Dame taking on Purdue?



Stay tuned, I promise there is a point to this - and if you're a Notre Dame fan, it comes with very good news.

Taylor Swift's Album History Related to Purdue

Taylor Swift first burst onto the music scene nationally as a country artist in 2006 with her self-titled debut album. Within a week of that album being released, Purdue football (which won eight games that year) was shut out at home by Penn State 12-0.



Since then, Purdue has a played 10 more football games within a week of Swift releasing a new album.



And lost all of them.

Really wish Taylor Swift would leave Purdue football alone, we have it bad enough.



Damn, really thought we had a chance on Saturday before seeing this. pic.twitter.com/HXd8hCZcPt — Boiler Burner (@BoilerBurner1) September 23, 2026

It should be noted that this isn't just the dark days of Danny Hope or Ryan Walters, this includes the times of successful Purdue football under the watches of Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.



And seemingly out of left field, Notre Dame suddenly gets to be on the other side of Purdue's misfortune this weekend.



I wouldn't have been betting on Purdue to win as a four-touchdown underdog this week anyway, but Swift pushing out a new album this week may have just been the icing on the cake.



I've seen strange betting trends before but this one ranks right up there against any.

Notre Dame Fan Taylor Swift?

I don't think "I Knew You Were Trouble" was written about the short-lasting George O'Leary hire at Notre Dame, but I could be wrong.



However, Swift has been seen on the sidelines at Notre Dame before, repping the Fighting Irish.



In 2010, her brother was a student at Notre Dame, and she showed up with her friend Selena Gomez and graced the Notre Dame sideline during the season opener against Purdue.

What if Patient Zero is Taylor Swift telling her story of cheering on Notre Dame Football, starting a butterfly effect eventually leading her to Travis Kelce? pic.twitter.com/6UnZBFsXJU — Life of a Subway Alum (@SubwayAlumLife) September 22, 2026

She's made trips back for her brother since but hasn't been spotted at a Notre Dame game since.



For some reason, I'm guessing if she ever sees Notre Dame football play again in person, that it won't be as a 28-point favorite at Purdue.



But I could be wrong.

The Notre Dame Star Who Swung and Missed with Taylor Swift

Swift showed up on the Notre Dame to a Notre Dame practice at one point as well, causing a Fighting Irish star to try and win her attention.



Golden Tate is one of the best wide receivers to ever play at Notre Dame, as his 2,707 career receiving yards trail only Michael Floyd all-time in program history.

Tate was showing out during the 2009 season, when he won the Belitnikoff Award as the nation's top wide receiver.



Former Notre Dame wide receiver Robby Toma shared a story about how Tate noticed her at a practice, and tried to shoot his shot with the pop star.

That was my Fresshman yr! During practice @ShowtimeTate mid practice caught a fade ball and ran over to her and introduced himself…Coach was pissed 😂 https://t.co/exF6TKq1PC — Robby Toma (@rtoma9) November 16, 2023

Tate didn't deny the claims when Toma brought it up, instead only escalating how he tried to get her attention.

Oh I remember it like yesterday. Prolly my best practice of the year. Every pass I caught on her side, I made sure finished as if it was a TD. I had dreams of taking her to South dining hall! https://t.co/eOeMuIkwUc — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) November 17, 2023

Just think.



Instead of Travis Kelce marrying the biggest star in music today, it could have been Golden Tate.



And instead of Kansas City Chiefs games, it could have been Ford Field in Detroit where she had a luxury suite and sat to watch Tate with the Detroit Lions.



And perhaps that would have been fitting as Tate grew up just outside "Nashville".

Oh well, at least Tate was able to "Shake it Off" and have an 11-year NFL career.



Notre Dame and Purdue are set to kickoff at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday.

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