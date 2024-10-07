Notre Dame Backup QB CJ Carr Injured in Practice
Notre Dame's third-string quarterback suffered a hand injury recently in practice
In this story:
Notre Dame football has dealt with several injuries on Saturdays through the first five games of the season, but another has taken place recently on the practice field.
Backup quarterback CJ Carr, who received his first collegiate reps in the 66-7 win over Purdue, was injured in practice a few weeks ago according to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.
"He was injured in practice a couple weeks ago and has some elbow soreness so we're really trying to focus on some other areas of improvement for him as he goes through rehab."
Carr, a true freshman, is Notre Dame's fourth-string quarterback. Freeman gave no mention as to when he may be back to full participation during Monday's press conference.
