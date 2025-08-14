Brady Quinn Weighs In on Notre Dame’s Quarterback Battle
Notre Dame and Miami are just 17 days away from grandly starting the 2025 season as the top 10 programs square off on August 31.
As the days count down, Notre Dame has yet to announce which of CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey will be the starting quarterback.
One of the best to ever play quarterback at Notre Dame is Brady Quinn, who now works as an analyst at Fox Sports. Quinn spoke to the South Bend Tribune this summer about the competition and playing quarterback for the Fighting Irish.
Brady Quinn on Notre Dame Quarterback Competition:
CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey continue to battle for the starting position, and Quinn mentioned to the South Bend Tribune that he spoke to both before camp.
“I’ve had a chance to run into those guys on campus and talk to them a little bit,” Quinn told the South Bend Tribune earlier this summer. “Look, they’re both extremely talented or they wouldn’t be here. Great kids. Really sharp. It’s going to be tough because I think whoever ends up being the guy, the guy right behind him is one play away, and he has to keep that in his mind.”
Quinn also mentioned that whoever doesn't end up winning the starting job will remain just one play away from needing to go in, something he was faced with in his first game as a true freshman against Washington State.
“You never know when your number is going to get called. That’s the thing both of these guys have to realize. Not thinking so much the short term, (but) thinking long term of their own development and staying ready to help out the team.”
Quinn wasn't part of a quarterback competition much that year, nor any of his four years at Notre Dame, but did take over as the starting quarterback in the fourth game of that 2023 campaign.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thought:
The underdiscussed part of the quarterback competition is that whoever wins the starting role for the Miami game doesn't win it for the whole season. The hope is that they take the starting role and run with it, but that's not always the case.
The last time Notre Dame had a true quarterback competition in 2018, opening day starter Brandon Wimbush was replaced by Ian Book by the season's fourth game, and we all know how things went from there.
Whether it's Book or Carr that wins the job, who the starter is by Boise State game in early October will likely tell the story of how Notre Dame's first four games have gone.