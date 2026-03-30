Notre Dame football could be about to get hot on the recruiting trail.



This past week, Notre Dame landed a commitment from running back Lathan Whisenton of Waco (Midway), Texas, and in a matter of days, could have a second back in the class.

Notre Dame Target Sets Commitment Date

By Monday evening, Notre Dame's running back group for the 2027 class could be complete. That's because key target Isaiah Rogers of Massachusetts, is set to announce his commitment.



Rogers shared a post to X on Saturday, saying he's set to announce his commitment and Notre Dame is listed as a finalist.

Forget Top Schools! I am committing Monday 3/30!



Where is home? pic.twitter.com/MDF3Yi1fn7 — Isaiah Rogers (@Isaiah_Rogers08) March 28, 2026

Along with Notre Dame, Rogers listed Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State as his other potential schools.



That's down from a list that also included Nebraska, Virginia Tech, UCLA, and North Carolina roughly a month ago.

It also comes on the heels of a recent visit to Notre Dame by Rogers, something he walked away impressed from.



Notre Dame was among the first teams to offer a scholarship to Rogers, doing so on St. Patrick's Day last year. At the time, only Boston College had extended a scholarship offer his way.

Isaiah Rogers Recruiting Profile

Rogers is rated as a top 200 prospect according to Rivals and the tenth best running back in the 2027 recruiting cycle.



He checks in at 5-11, 205 pounds out of Springfield (Central), Mass.



The likes of Georgia, Penn State, Indiana were joined by traditional powerhouses like Florida, Florida State, and Michigan.

As a high school junior in 2025, Rogers ran for 986 yards (7.8 yards per carry) and 15 touchdowns. He was also valuable in the passing game, hauling in 37 receptions for 401 more yards (10.8 per) and three more touchdowns.



Rogers is also a star on the track as he has twice qualified for state in the indoor 55-meter dash.

Where Does Rogers End Up?

It really seems like this is just a countdown until the announcement for Notre Dame. Seemingly every recruiting expert out there has logged a prediction for him to pick Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish, and his decision to announce coming on the heels of a recent visit to South Bend only make things more likely.

If Rogers does choose Notre Dame as expected, then that will be Notre Dame's second running back in the 2027 recruiting class, meaning the Fighting Irish staff can spend the rest of their time not needing to worry about running back.