Notre Dame Seems Set to Land Another Top-100 Recruit Despite SEC Visit
Notre Dame had a wild end to last week as it landed three big-time recruiting commitments for the 2026 class and more potential good news came for Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish before the weekend's end.
Four-star wide receiver and recent Notre Dame visitor Kaydon Finley of Texas has been crystal-balled to pick Notre Dame. Finley is a standout wide receiver son of former Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley.
Max Torres of On3 made the prediction over the weekend, interestingly enough, while Finley was on an official visit to the University of Texas.
Finley checks in at 6-foot and 200-pounds while playing his high school football at Aledo in Texas. Finley is coming off a monster junior season in which he hauled in 81 receptions for an astonishing 1,432 yards, and 21 touchdowns. He's ranked as a four-star recruit by On3 a top-100 overall player in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Notre Dame currently has two commitments at wide receiver in the 2026 cycle in the forms of Jordan Faison (Florida) and Bubba Frazier (Georgia). Finley along with the son of another big-time former NFL target, Devin Fitzgerald (son of Larry Fitzgerald) have both recently been predicted by different outlets to eventually end up committing to Notre Dame.
For now it appears to be between Notre Dame and Texas for Finley, but as we've come to know in recruiting nothing is actually over until the pen physically hits the paper. Finley is currently set to announce his college decision on July 4.