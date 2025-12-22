Ravens vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 17
The Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers both suffered heartbreaking losses on consecutive nights this weekend, with each team seeing their starting quarterback injured as well.
First it was the Packers, who blew a 10-point lead in the final minutes to the Bears on Saturday night, and then the Ravens blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday night to the Patriots.
Baltimore is now on the brink of elimination in the AFC, while Green Bay still has a bit more life in the NFC.
Which team will bounce back on Saturday night?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 17.
Ravens vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Ravens +2.5 (-105)
- Packers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Ravens: +120
- Packers: -142
Total
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Ravens vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Ravens record: 7-8
- Packers record: 9-5-1
Ravens vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The Ravens are 5-10 against the spread this season.
- The Packers are 6-9 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 9-6 in the Ravens' games this season.
- The OVER is 8-7 in the Packers' games this season.
- The Ravens are 3-3 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Packers are 4-3 against the spread at home this season.
Ravens vs. Packers Injury Reports
Ravens Injury Report
- Chidobe Awuzie – questionable
- Lamar Jackson – questionable
Packers Injury Report
- Zach Tom – questionable
- Josh Whyle – questionable
- Evan Williams – questionable
- Josh Jacobs – questionable
- Malik Willis – questionable
- Jordan Love – questionable
- Kristian Welch – questionable
- Romeo Doubs – questionable
- John FitzPatrick – questionable
Ravens vs. Packers Key Player to Watch
Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry had another great game on Sunday night against the Patriots. He ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries, giving him 228 yards on 29 carries over the last two games.
However, Henry was noticeably absent on the Ravens’ final drive, which John Harbaugh has been under fire for.
Even if Lamar Jackson is good to go on Saturday, Henry is the player to watch. He is fourth in the league with 1,253 rushing yards and tied for fourth with 12 rushing touchdowns.
Ravens vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
With both starting quarterbacks questionable, and a bit of a shortened week for the Ravens, I’m looking to the under on Saturday night.
The Packers only managed 16 points against the Bears on Saturday night, and the Ravens haven’t scored more than 24 points since early November.
This should be a low-scoring, grind-it-out type of game on Saturday night at Lambeau.
Pick: Under 40.5 (-110)
