Is Notre Dame Putting Riley Leonard in a Position to Succeed?
It is no secret that Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard has not been up to par with the expectation that the fans, coaches or Riley himself would have had for the first two games of the season.
Leonard has been lackluster at best, going 18 of 30 for 158 yards against Texas A&M and 20 of 32 for 163 yards and two interceptions against Northern Illinois this past Saturday.
The Irish QB has been somewhat effective on the ground, carrying for 63 yards against A&M and 16 against NIU. Leonard is a dual-threat quarterback by nature, but neither 'threat' has been threatening at all for opposing defenses.
Is Leonard being set up to succeed in the Irish offense?
Fans and media alike saw the result of Saturday's catastrophic loss and poor play by Leonard and immediately want him to be benched. While I don't necessarily disagree, after watching film back, you have to wonder if new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock can be doing more to put Leonard in a position to succeed.
Fans are clamoring for Notre Dame to throw it deep, not a real strength of Leonard's, and we saw why on his second interception which was wildly underthrown. By reading his body language and throwing motion, Leonard just isn't quite comfortable in this Notre Dame offense yet and clearly isn't ready to let it rip.
Of course, he should be though and that falls on Denbrock.
Getting Leonard into the game early with some designed runs and short throws were good calls by Denbrock, but where are the RPOs? Where are the play action passes?
When you have one of the premier dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, supposedly, you have to make opposing defenses worry about whether he is going to run or pass on every single snap. That is not happening right now, at all.
Notre Dame ran just one play action pass all day against Northern Illinois, something that Denbrock lived off of at LSU with Heisman winner Jayden Daniels.
Leonard has not been near the level of Daniels' 2023 campaign, which saw him throw for over 3,800 yards and 40 touchdowns, along with 1,134 yards on the ground and another 10 touchdowns.
Something has to give with this Notre Dame offense that ranks nearly dead last in every category.
The solution may start with the offensive coordinator.
