Notre Dame Misses out to Rival on Midwest Defensive Lineman
Notre Dame was thought to be in good shape for a 2026 defensive line prospect from its own back yard but instead, rival USC has landed his commitment.
Four-star edge defender Braeden Jones of Chicago powerhouse Mt. Carmel announced on Sunday that he was committing to the Trojans. Mt. Carmel has been a longtime hot bed for Notre Dame talent, including
Jones is the sixth commitment in the 2026 recruiting class for USC as the Trojans rank third nationally in the 247Sports team rankings. Only Oregon and Florida State are ahead of USC in those rankings.
Notre Dame, who usually is among the faster starters in recruiting, sits with just two verbal commitments in the 2026 recruiting cycle so far. Quarterback Noah Grubbs and wide receiver Dylan Faison are Notre Dame's two current commitments.