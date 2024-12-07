Notre Dame's Big Ten Championship Game Hopes: Why They're Rooting for Oregon
Notre Dame football has the pleasure of an off day Saturday, not having to worry about their result as conference championships take place all across college football.
Notre Dame of course beat USC 49-35 last week to cap an 11-1 season. The Irish will host a home College Football Playoff game but what seed they receive and who they play in that game remains to be seen.
Big Ten Championship Game
The Big Ten championship on Saturday night will be between the unbeaten and top-ranked Oregon Ducks along with No. 3 Penn State (11-1).
Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis while Oregon sits as a three-point favorite as of early Saturday afternoon.
College Football Playoff Impact on Notre Dame: If Penn State Wins
If Penn State wins on Saturday night then you are very likely looking at the top-seed in the College Football Playoff. Penn State is ranked third entering the day, one spot ahead of Notre Dame.
A win by Penn State would mean it obviously stays ahead of Notre Dame and that the Nittany Lions are either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff, depending on what happens between No. 2 Texas and No. 5 Georgia in the SEC Championship.
College Football Playoff Impact on Notre Dame: If Oregon Wins
Notre Dame will be rooting for Oregon to win comfortably against Penn State on Saturday as that is where the Irish have something to gain. If Oregon can control the game and not have it come down to the final seconds, there is a great chance that Notre Dame could jump Penn State in Sunday's College Football Playoff rankings.
Again, depending on what happens between Texas and Georgia, Notre Dame getting to the No. 5 seed still wouldn't be a guarantee, but it certainly won't happen if Penn State wins.
The difference in the No. 5 and No. 6 seed potentially for Notre Dame? That could mean the difference between playing Arizona State or Iowa State in the first round instead of Alabama.
Then again, if things don't go according to plan on Saturday, Notre Dame could be looking at falling to the No. 7 seed as well.