Notre Dame Routs Georgia Tech: 5 Numbers That Told Story
In a season that continues to tell us day-by-day to just survive and advance, Notre Dame moved to 6-1 by beating Georgia Tech 31-13.
It might get not any awards for being the prettiest of games but Notre Dame was in control for vast majority and after taking the lead, was never really challenged by Georgia Tech.
As the broadcast told us, Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes remain very much alive with the win. Here are five numbers that told the story of Notre Dame's 31-13 victory on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: 2.2 Yards Per Carry Against
Notre Dame's defense was again the story of the day as it made life incredibly challenging on Georgia Tech most the afternoon. In no department was that clearer than in the running game as the Yellow Jackets managed just 2.2 yards per carry for the game. Even a solid offensive line like Georgia Tech has, hardly tried to run the ball up the middle against Notre Dame's defensive tackles who dominated.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: 1.5 Sacks by Rylie Mills
Rylie Mills played perhaps his best game in a Notre Dame uniform to date Saturday. As a defensive tackle you'll hardly ever see tackle numbers that jump off the page but his 1.5 sacks and three total tackles on the day are worth noting as his performance was significant in taking away the middle of the field from Georgia Tech all afternoon.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: 2 Yellow Jackets Touchdowns
Georgia Tech scored on its second possession as well as its final possession Saturday, but put up a big goose egg inbetween. Georgia Tech's two touchdowns, one coming after the game was very much in hand and the spread was still easily covered by Notre Dame.
That was the first-time all-season Notre Dame has allowed two touchdowns in the same game.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: 47:51 Time With Lead
Notre Dame started slow on Saturday, going three-and-out and throwing a pick in its first two possessions. It also allowed a touchdown in that time against a Georgia Tech team that was trying to limit possessions and shorten the game.
Despite that, Notre Dame took the lead with 2:51 left in the first quarter and never surrendered it.
As frustrating as the offense looked for much of the second half, Notre Dame held a two-touchdown lead for the final 26:50 of the game which didn't create much urgency from the Fighting Irish offense.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech: 12-Straight Riley Leonard Completions
After Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard threw his first quarter interception, he sat at just 2-4 passing for nine yards and an interception. From that point on he completed 12-straight passes as Notre Dame went on a 21-0 run to take a two-touchdown lead.
Leonard wasn't perfect from there out, but he took advantage of short throws, putting them on the money, and using them to get Notre Dame a lead that Georgia Tech wasn't going to be able to overcome against the dominant Fighting Irish defense.