Notre Dame Running Back Signs Lucrative NIL Deal with Justin Bieber's Jewelry Supplier
Running back Jadarian Price was a massive part of Notre Dame's offense in 2024, rushing for 746 yards, averaging over six yards per carry, and finding the end zone seven times.
Now Price is cashing in on a rare NIL opportunity, recently inking a deal with celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang.
TMZ reports that Price recently spent time in Houston recently at Dang's store where he actually spent time creating his own jewelry.
"It's not just about the quick cash, flashy chains ... but also the networking piece," Price said.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
I won't pretend I knew who Johnny Dang was before I stumbled into the story on Sunday afternoon, but clearly this is deal is noteworthy.
In the age where athletes are looking for exposure, it can only help Notre Dame on the recruiting front when it can go to a recruit and say that it's second best running back just worked out an NIL deal with the guy who supplies jewelry to Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and plenty of other A-List celebrities.