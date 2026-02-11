Notre Dame was well represented in Super Bowl LX as two former Golden Domers helped the Seattle Seahawks get by the New England Patriots and win the NFL's crown jewel for the second time in franchise history.



Veteran safety Julian Love had a second half interception that helped put the game on ice for Seattle while rookie defensive lineman Rylie Mills had a first half sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye that helped set the tone for a dominating defensive performance.



It was the Mills sack that got me thinking a bit about what could have been for Notre Dame just over a year ago.

Rylie Mills at Notre Dame

Mills played five seasons at Notre Dame from 2020-2024, earning playing time in 61 games. He made 131 tackles during that time, including 25 tackles for loss and 17 career sacks in blue and gold.



However, Mills played his final game for the Fighting Irish in the 2024 season's College Football Playoff victory over Indiana. Mills suffered a leg injury in that game and was unavailable the final three games of the playoff run.



That didn't keep the former Notre Dame captain from being a great teammate however, as he facetimed his teammates right after their Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia and traveled via camper to Miami to see the Irish beat Penn State in the Orange Bowl.



It was Notre Dame's appearance in the national championship game that I thought about after seeing Mills sack Maye on Sunday night, though.

What if Rylie Mills Had Been Healthy for National Championship?

The Mills sack of Maye didn't get remembered as much as other defensive plays after the game, but was very big at the time. In the moment it got me wondering what would have happened had Mills not got hurt against Indiana, and been available against Ohio State.

Rylie Mills fights through the lineman for another Seahawks sack!



Super Bowl LX on NBC

Would having Mills against Ohio State been enough to make up for the ultimate 34-23 difference on the scoreboard for Notre Dame?



It's unlikely but the opening drive for Ohio State comes to mind. Right after Riley Leonard's heroics to cap Notre Dame's opening drive with a touchdown, Ohio State didn't simply march down the field to respond.



Ohio State handed the ball to TreVeyon Henderson on the first play of the game for five yards, before stopping him for no gain on second down



The following third-and-five was converted the third-and-five with a pass to Jeremiah Smith for seven yards, and Ohio State was off to the races.

Could Mills being available on that first-and-10 kept the Ohio State gain to only a couple of yards?



It's unlikely as the run is to the outside, but the defensive tackles of Notre Dame were also wiped out from having any impact on the play.

A three-and-out following how gassed Ohio State's defense was after the opening drive could have been a difference maker?



Chances are it wouldn't have mattered, but this is essentially the kind of thing that goes through my head while watching NFL games and seeing former Notre Dame players shine.