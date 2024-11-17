Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Defeats Virginia on Senior Day: Key Numbers That Tell the Story

Notre Dame moved to 9-1 and within two wins of the College Football Playoff in beating Virginia

Nick Shepkowski

Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler (8) hurdles over Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) after intercepting the ball during a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame safety Adon Shuler (8) hurdles over Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea (10) after intercepting the ball during a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 8 Notre Dame moved to 9-1 on the season with a 35-14 victory over Virginia that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.

Notre Dame didn't play a complete game but was in control from the get-go and is two wins away from reaching the College Football Playoff and likely returning to its home field for a First Round playoff game.

Numbers can tell the story and that was again the case Saturday. Here are the numbers that stood out the most in Notre Dame's eighth-straight victory.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 5 Forced Turnovers

Xavier Watts celebrates a fumble recovery for Notre Dame against Virgini
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) celebrates picking up a Virginia fumble during a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The old saying is that if you win the turnover battle that you'll win the game. Although that isn't always true, it is a lot more often than it's not. Notre Dame's defense was truly dominant on Saturday (more on that later) but the most important thing it did was turn Virginia over. Notre Dame turned Virginia's first four turnovers into the first 28 points of the game. That was extra important because...

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 12 plays for 20 yards

Marcus Freeman shows some frustration during Notre Dame's win over Virgini
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates a turnover during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After Chris Tyree muffed the opening kickoff for Virginia, Notre Dame scored a few plays later to take a 7-0 lead. As well as things went for Notre Dame by the time the game was over, the next four possessions that was not the case as the Irish went three-and-out on those possessions, totaling just 20 yards along the way and keeping Virginia in the game longer than necessary.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 3.6 Yards Per Play

Notre Dame makes a stop on Virginia during a 35-14 victory in 202
Notre Dame defensive lineman Bryce Young (30) tackles Virginia tight end Sage Ennis (0) during a NCAA college football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While this game was competitive, Notre Dame's defense played absolutely lights out. Virginia's first 11 possessions consisted of 41 plays that went for 138 yards total and no points. That's an average of just 3.6 yards per play and coupled with the forced turnovers, put things out of reach for Virginia before the teams hit the locker rooms for halftime.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 151 Yards and 14 Points Overturned

If I've seen it happen before then I don't recall it but with the issue still somewhat in doubt and Notre Dame leading 14-0, the Irish opted to try and break the spirit of Virginia. With 4:23 left in the second quarter, Riley Leonard found Jayden Harrison for a would-be 78-yard touchdown pass, but it was called back due to an illegal hands to the face call on Pat Coogan. The call was accurate but just a handful of plays later, Notre Dame ran one of the most creative fake punts of all-time as Jordan Faison trotted 73-yards for an Irish score.

Except it too was called back, this one for a much more confusing rule, and Notre Dame again had a touchdown off the board and opted to punt the ball away.

Two long touchdowns called back within just plays of each other isn't something that happens often.

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 2 Wins Away

Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas celebrates scoring a touchdown against Virgini
Notre Dame wide receiver Jayden Thomas (83) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Virginia at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The story regarding Notre Dame football this fall is the unlikely run towards the College Football Playoff. It seemed like a given after winning at Texas A&M to start the year and then felt impossible after the Northern Illinois debacle. Reality is after again dominating an inferior opponent, Notre Dame is two very winnable games away from not just making the College Football Playoff but potentially earning a home game in it to boot.

More From Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Instant Takeaways as Notre Dame Routs Virginia 35-14

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: Live Score, Game Updates and Commentary

Notre Dame Senior Captain Officially Sets Program Record

Former Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman Returns for Irish Game vs. Virginia

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football