Notre Dame Defeats Virginia on Senior Day: Key Numbers That Tell the Story
No. 8 Notre Dame moved to 9-1 on the season with a 35-14 victory over Virginia that wasn't as close as the final score indicated.
Notre Dame didn't play a complete game but was in control from the get-go and is two wins away from reaching the College Football Playoff and likely returning to its home field for a First Round playoff game.
Numbers can tell the story and that was again the case Saturday. Here are the numbers that stood out the most in Notre Dame's eighth-straight victory.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 5 Forced Turnovers
The old saying is that if you win the turnover battle that you'll win the game. Although that isn't always true, it is a lot more often than it's not. Notre Dame's defense was truly dominant on Saturday (more on that later) but the most important thing it did was turn Virginia over. Notre Dame turned Virginia's first four turnovers into the first 28 points of the game. That was extra important because...
Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 12 plays for 20 yards
After Chris Tyree muffed the opening kickoff for Virginia, Notre Dame scored a few plays later to take a 7-0 lead. As well as things went for Notre Dame by the time the game was over, the next four possessions that was not the case as the Irish went three-and-out on those possessions, totaling just 20 yards along the way and keeping Virginia in the game longer than necessary.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 3.6 Yards Per Play
While this game was competitive, Notre Dame's defense played absolutely lights out. Virginia's first 11 possessions consisted of 41 plays that went for 138 yards total and no points. That's an average of just 3.6 yards per play and coupled with the forced turnovers, put things out of reach for Virginia before the teams hit the locker rooms for halftime.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 151 Yards and 14 Points Overturned
If I've seen it happen before then I don't recall it but with the issue still somewhat in doubt and Notre Dame leading 14-0, the Irish opted to try and break the spirit of Virginia. With 4:23 left in the second quarter, Riley Leonard found Jayden Harrison for a would-be 78-yard touchdown pass, but it was called back due to an illegal hands to the face call on Pat Coogan. The call was accurate but just a handful of plays later, Notre Dame ran one of the most creative fake punts of all-time as Jordan Faison trotted 73-yards for an Irish score.
Except it too was called back, this one for a much more confusing rule, and Notre Dame again had a touchdown off the board and opted to punt the ball away.
Two long touchdowns called back within just plays of each other isn't something that happens often.
Notre Dame vs. Virginia: 2 Wins Away
The story regarding Notre Dame football this fall is the unlikely run towards the College Football Playoff. It seemed like a given after winning at Texas A&M to start the year and then felt impossible after the Northern Illinois debacle. Reality is after again dominating an inferior opponent, Notre Dame is two very winnable games away from not just making the College Football Playoff but potentially earning a home game in it to boot.