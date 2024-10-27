Notre Dame Sinks Navy, Cruises to Break on Six-Game Winning Streak
Navy's 6 turnovers sink chances for upset
This Notre Dame vs Navy game was different than most. Navy entered the contest undefeated, scoring a boatload of points weekly and were looking for a huge upset behind QB Blake Horvath who was having a terrific season heading into this affair.
But Notre Dame was the better team. The more athletic team. The deeper team. And most importantly in this game, the team that played the cleaner game.
Navy's six turnovers essentially made it impossible for an upset bid to become a reality as the Irish took advantage and head to their last break of the year with a blowout 51-14 victory.
Notre Dame has gotten much better as the season has moved along
After their week 2 debacle, Notre Dame has not lost. The current 6 game winning streak the Irish are on is the longest of the Freeman era and the 7-1 record is Marcus' best yet by this point in the season of any of his 3 in charge of the program.
Notre Dame can rest up during the break before entering the season's final stretch, in which the Irish will be favored in every game eyeing 11-1 and a spot in the CFP.
Despite the mid-season rash of injuries, Notre Dame has continued to get better as the season has moved along, which has instilled confidence that the Irish's best ball is still ahead of them.
The Notre Dame team, fans, and media should all enjoy the break before Florida State comes to town. The middle part of this season has been a stressful grind, one that the Irish have navigated unblemished. This is no small feat and credit is due.
