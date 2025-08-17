Former Notre Dame Kicker Spencer Shrader Shines in Colts Preseason Game
Could former Notre Dame football kicker Spencer Shrader be the next great kicker for the Indianapolis Colts? As of two preseason games, it sure looks like it.
Indianapolis has had some terrific kickers over the years, none better than four-time Super Bowl Champ and potential Hall of Fame Adam Vinatieri, and from the looks of it, Shrader could be the next really good kicker for the Colts.
Shrader signed with the Colts this offseason, knowing the starting kicker job was his to lose, and he's made the most of it so far. Shrader made all four of his kicks in Saturday's preseason tilt against the Green Bay Packers, including a 56-yarder, and has made seven of his eight kicks.
It's hard to believe Shrader has never been able to hold down a full-time kicking job despite never having missed a field or point after attempt in his career, but that's about to change real soon.
However, Shrader wasn't the only former Notre Dame player to play well for Indianapolis on Saturday. Quarterback Riley Leonard looked much more comfortable in his second preseason game under center, completing seven of his 12 passes for 64 yards and running twice for 10 yards.
Leonard started the second half and played three series, two of which resulted in a field goal. Again, not great, but progress, and that's all you can ask for out of a rookie quarterback.
Notre Dame alum Brandon Aubrey made both of his field goal tries on Saturday for the Dallas Cowboys against the Baltimore Ravens and has yet to miss a field goal or extra point this preseason.
Veteran defensive end/outside linebacker Julian Okwara finished with two tackles on Saturday for Cleveland after posting a pair of sacks last week and remains in good position for a Week 1 roster spot.
The same goes for undrafted rookie wide receiver Beaux Collins. After failing to find his way into the box score last week, Collins caught a beautiful bomb from future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson that went for 80 yards and later led to a Giants touchdown.
Former Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime saw more preseason snaps in the backfield for the Denver Broncos on Saturday, and Jordan Clark recorded another tackle in his second straight NFL preseason game.
And after not playing in a single regular-season game last season, veteran NFL linebacker Jaylon Smith finished with two tackles for the second straight week with the Las Vegas Raiders.