It wasn't a surprise that ESPN announced College GameDay would head to Notre Dame for the showdown with No. 1 Miami this week.



It's two of college football's biggest names, both with legitimate national championship aspirations this season.



And don't let the College Football Playoff rankings fool you, although Miami is No. 1 and Notre Dame checked in at No. 11 this week, its completely fair to think these are the two best teams in the nation.

It was announced Thursday that actor/comedian Jason Sudeikis would be the guest picker for College GameDay on Saturday morning.



While we've seen celebrity Notre Dame fans Vince Vaughn and Shane Gilis handle that role previously, Sudeikis brings what is a fairly common fandom to South Bend on Saturday.



He's a Kansas basketball fan, and mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, his family connections to Notre Dame, and being at the Catholics vs. Convicts game back in 1988.



Although I pull for Notre Dame basketball, even in its darkest days, pulling for a different college basketball program is common for Fighting Irish football fans, so he fits the mold well.

"My grandfather was a graduate from Notre Dame..



My uncle George Wendt went to Notre Dame and dropped out after his junior year..



I went to the basketball camp there in the sixth grade" 😂😂 ~ Jason Sudeikis #PMSLive https://t.co/ZkOShWYuMF pic.twitter.com/SSO1MJgiEj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2026

Sudeikis has starred in many things, but his most famous role is of Ted Lasso, the inspirational soccer coach.



That got me thinking, if Ted Lasso was to give a speech to the Notre Dame football team right before the showdown with No. 1 Miami, what would it sound like?

Ted Lasso's (Made Up) Speech to Notre Dame Before Miami Showdown

Coach Lasso walks into the locker room with his big goofy smile on his face and let's the noise from players and staffers settle before speaking.



"Mighty fine evening here in South Bend, eh, fellas?" Lasso starts before pausing and snickering.



"Let me ask you - has anyone ever been afraid of something?"



"I remember being a little boy at my grandma's house when I was only knee-high to a grasshopper and helping her in her garden. Then a Monarch Butterfly came out of nowhere and scared me half to death!"

I went running and had that butterfly wanted, it could have taken Grandma's entire garden for itself!"



But here is what I've since learned about fear...Fear isn't a bad thing, it just means that you've got a role with something that really matters.



"Grandma's garden - that mattered. And tonight, the world is watching and the almighty Hurricanes are coming to your house to try and take what's yours? This matters!

Yes, they're talented, they're ranked No. 1, they don't lack confidence, and they beat us last year down in that humidity-infested burgh known as Miami



Good for them.



They might be No. 1 and we're No. 11, but what does that matter? Those aren't anything important, they're just a couple of numbers, neither of which matter when the ball gets kicked off the tee in a few short minutes.

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If we block like we're capable of, tackle like we know how to do, those numbers will look flat-out silly in about three-and-a-half hours, now won't they?



Now real quick, I want each of you to look to your right.



That's your brother.



Now, look to your left.



That's your brother, too.



Now look up at me, (Lasso points to Father Nate, who is about to lead the team prayer).



Well, that's not a brother, that's a Father.

I'm willing to guess there is someone in this room that has been up since 5 a.m. because this matters that much to them.



Yes, we love our students and fans, but tonight isn't about them.



It's not about a gold helmet or a boring looking with one with a multi-colored "U" on it, either.

Play for that brother next to you.



Play for that kid that grew up dreaming of running out of that tunnel one day.



But most importantly, play for you, because the last thing I want is for you to walk off that field in a few hours wondering if you had just a little bit more you could have given.

We don't have to be perfect, we just have to be present.



I believe in each and every one of you, the entire coaching staff believes in each and every one of you, and there are about 80,000 screaming lunatics out there that have complete belief in each and every one of you.



But tonight, this is about believing in yourself.

At Notre Dame, we don't need permission to believe.



We don't need someone else's ranking to tell us what our worth is. We know it's far greater than being called the 11th best team in the nation.



Oh, and one last thing:



Be a goldfish....unless you're a defensive back, please remember the last play you got beat on so you make the interception the next time.

In the meantime, here's what Sudeikis voiced to help hype up the Notre Dame fan base the Friday before the massive showdown:

History is the blueprint.



We decide what happens next.



Game 9 | Miami#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/X8MAsBHOaX — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 6, 2026

Just find a way to victory, by whatever means necessary.