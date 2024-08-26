Late Summer Heat Wave A Gift For Notre Dame Ahead of Texas A&M Trip
Ask just about anyone across the Midwest this week what they think about the weather and you'll probably get a response that says something about not being able to wait until fall.
South Bend is fighting through a heat wave that has taken over the Midwest and is expected to stay until at least Wednesday morning.
Monday expects to see a high of 93-degrees while on Monday temperatures should reach as high as 99 in South Bend. "Relief" comes by Wednesday when temperatures are expected to only be in the high-80's.
Living in the Midwest, I'll tell you the humidity right now is as high as possible. Walking the dog around the block is enough to contemplate a shower to cool off.
Regardless of this, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is appreciative of the late summer heat blast.
"I appreciate the good Lord almighty - bringing the heat on Monday and Tuesday" said Freeman during Monday's media availability.
Notre Dame of course travels to southeast Texas to open its 2024 season against Texas A&M on Saturday. It seems like since this game was announced a decade-or-so ago, the overwhelming thought about has been Notre Dame having to play in the thick humidity and heat of south Texas.
"It'll be good for our team to double down on our hydration routine."
It will also be good when Notre Dame comes out of the locker room on Saturday night to a heat that won't feel so foreign after all. It may not be what the squad has been used to even during the hottest days this summer, but it should actually be cooler by gametime than during practice this week for Notre Dame.
