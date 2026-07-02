Well, that didn't take long.

Less than a week after getting a verbal commitment for its 2028 recruiting class quarterback, Notre Dame has already lost it.

Trey Tagliaferri, a four-star prospect from Bergen Catholic in New Jersey, announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish late last week.

And on Wednesday, in an absolute stunner, Tagliaferri withdrew that commitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Trey Tagliaferri has Decommitted from Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 QB committed to the Fighting Irish 6 days ago



He’s ranked as the No. 11 QB in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/svST0ojDuD pic.twitter.com/ocQbXzNBOJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 1, 2026

Why Did Trey Tagliaferri Decommit from Notre Dame?

It certainly appears that another college football blueblood jumped in and sold Tagliaferri on something Notre Dame couldn't quite do.

Almost instantly after he officially walked back his Notre Dame commitment, the Rivals Prediction Machine (RPM) generated a 93.3% chance of Tagliaferri ultimately choosing Oklahoma.

Steve Wiltfong and Mike Singer, both of On3/Rivals, each made crystal ball picks for Tagliaferri to pick Oklahoma as well.

What Does it Mean for Notre Dame?

For Notre Dame, it means back to the drawing board in terms of recruiting a quarterback to the 2028 class.

The good news for the Fighting Irish is that it has recruited the position at an extremely high level in recent years, and should have quite the proof of concept on display with Heisman Trophy candidate CJ Carr leading the way this season.

The bad news is that Notre Dame doesn't exactly have a deep Rolodex of quarterbacks in the 2028 class.



This is bound to change but as of now, Notre Dame has just three other quarterbacks it has offered for the cycle.

Neimann Lawrence - Plantation (American Heritage), Florida

Arguably the top quarterback in the class, Notre Dame offered the American Heritage (Plantation, Florida) prospect back in April, but he has since announced his commitment to Texas. With Steve Sarkisian leading the way there, it's hard to imagine a big-time quarterback backing out of a commitment there - then again, who would have seen the Tagliaferri news coming?

Kingston Preyear - Alexander City (Benjamin Russell), Alabama

Preyear was another quarterback to be offered by Notre Dame this past April, as the four-star talent remains uncommitted currently. Preyear threw for 3,026 yards and 34 touchdowns as a high school sophomore and currently has 23 scholarship offers to his name, including from several SEC programs.

Lakas Prock - Princeton (Hun School), New Jersey

Prock stands 6-2 and has offers from seemingly the entire country - 39 in total. He threw for 4,330 yards as a high school sophomore and 41 touchdowns to just seven interceptions.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Boy, it's been a while since Notre Dame had a commitment that was so short-lived as Tagliaferri's just was.

If this were to have happened back in 2023 when there wasn't a proof of concept under quarterbacks coach Geno Guidugli at Notre Dame, then I would be a bit more uneasy about it.

Yes, for the time, it's certainly not great, but if we've learned anything with Notre Dame football over the past couple of years, it should be that trusting the process in recruiting is probably a pretty safe bet for all involved.