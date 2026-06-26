Notre Dame football is on the heater of all heaters in recruiting, as it just landed its fourth commitment of the week.

2028 quarterback Trey Tagliaferri, a 6-1, 190-pound rising junior from Oradell (Bergen Catholic), New Jersey, announced his commitment to Marcus Freeman and the Fighting Irish on Thursday.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Trey Tagliaferri (2028) has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 190 QB chose the Fighting Irish over Oklahoma and Penn State



“All glory to God, Go Irish, Let’s go.”https://t.co/svST0ojDuD pic.twitter.com/OcMVLPkKZK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 25, 2026

Oklahoma and Penn State were the other top contenders for his talents, while over 30 other programs offered him a scholarship along the way, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and plenty of others.

Tagliaferri becomes Notre Dame's third commitment in the 2028 cycle, and second to join the class this week after safety Andre Jones announced his decision on Monday.

Notre Dame Finds Quarterback from Familiar High School

Tagliaferri becomes the third Notre Dame quarterback from Bergen Cathoic in New Jersey since the 2000 season.

Matt LoVecchio was a Bergen Catholic product before playing at Notre Dame during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. After helping guide Notre Dame to its first BCS appearance in 2000, LoVecchio lost his starting job to Carlyle Holiday the next year, and wound up transferring to Indiana.

Notre Dame folk hero Steve Angeli also hails from Bergen Catholic. It was Angeli's heroics at the end of the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl that helped kickstart Notre Dame to a comeback victory over Penn State, and advance to the National Championship game.

Trey Tagliaferri as a Recruiting Prospect

Notre Dame continues its impressive run of quarterback recruiting, as Tagliaferri ranks as a four-star talent according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He's rated as the 14th overall quarterback in the cycle currently, but that's certain to change as his high school career progresses.

🚨BREAKING - Bergen Catholic QB commits to Notre Dame🚨



Trey Tagliaferri has two years of NJ football ahead of him at Bergen Catholic. The class of 2028 4-star quarterback has made his college choice.



Tagliaferri has committed to Notre Dame continuing the trend of top NJ… pic.twitter.com/E9pwoblftz — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) June 25, 2026

As you can see on the video above, that's an incredibly tight spiral and the ball placement for a high school sophomore on some of the deep balls is insane.

Tagliaferri isn't going to break any records in the 40-yard dash, but he is by no means a statue in the pocket, either.

He's coming off a sophomore year where he threw for over 2,200 yards and 29 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

Notre Dame is already getting work done for the 2028 cycle in a big way, as the most important position is taken care of. You always like to get the quarterback squared away and use his commitment to try and help others join the class.

Tagliaferri will help with that, and although his ratings don't jump off the page at you immediately, looks like a player that should see those ratings rise when he competes in more national showcases and such.

The impressive run at quarterback continues for Notre Dame with this addition, giving position coach Gino Guidugli another big recruiting win and big-time prospect in the system.