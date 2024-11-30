Can Notre Dame Avoid an Upset Against USC? Bold Predictions for the Rivalry Showdown
Notre Dame (10-1) has everything in front of it and a road trip to Los Angeles to take on its biggest rival, USC (6-5).
USC might not have reached its expectations for this season but it's still a test that doesn't figure to be easy for the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish. Even in years where Notre Dame has national championship hopes and USC is down, this trip tends to be a difficult game.
Will that be the case Saturday afternoon at Los Angeles Coliseum?
Here is what the Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated staff sees happening as the Fighting Irish try to lock up their trip to the College Football Playoff and the almost certain home game that would come with that.
Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions: Jeff Feyerer
If Notre Dame is hoping to maximize their potential seed and guarantee a spot in the playoff need to leave no doubt Saturday night in LA. Marcus Freeman has gotten a lot of play out of leaning on then Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois as a warning to just how fleeting a great season could be, but they need to play that note for just one more week. The Trojans are not as bad as their record indicates. They’re 2-5 in games decided by one score which indicates a lot of bad luck, but they also haven’t played a defense like the Irish. Onward to the playoffs.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 38, USC 17
Bold Prediction: Jeremiyah Love completes the perfect season of TDs in every game and gets 150 yards to go over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.
Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions: Nathan Erbach
I think it will be a battle at times, but in the end, I think ND is ready for the playoff and are going to come out and show they are top 5 in the country, if not better. USC will test the ND defense, but not enough to keep it close in the end. ND puts this away early in the 4th quarter.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 34, USC 17
Bold Prediction: Christian Gray has his best game of the season, and impacts the USC passing attack with multiple PBUs and a pick
Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions: Mason Plummer
Notre Dame is ROLLING and Freeman has the boys ready for this one. Notre Dame handles early pressure from USC (which is good for them) and beats USC.
Your favorite talking head may be picking USC, but this guy is not.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 38, USC 17
Bold Prediction: Love and Price both go for 60+ yards and a touchdown. Irish rush for 200+ and win in the trenches all day long.
Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions: John Kennedy
The Irish are peaking at the exact right time. USC has some terrific athletes and will make some plays, but over four quarters Notre Dame will win the battles on both lines of scrimmage. Notre Dame's defense is on a mission and will lead the way and win the day for Notre Dame along with the legs of Jeremiyah Love.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 35, USC 20
Bold Prediction: A Notre Dame pick-six is what creates the separation to make this one feel safe despite being played rather close.
Notre Dame vs. USC Predictions: Nick Shepkowski
Call if demons, call it emotional scars, call it whatever you want - I hate Notre Dame games at USC. Even the best Notre Dame teams during my life have mostly struggled at USC, regardless of if USC was playing for a title or playing to finish .500. I see this one being tightly contested but I do like Notre Dame's advantage in one key area: against USC's defensive line. Although I expect USC to have success running the ball, I have more confidence in Notre Dame to do it for longer and escape late.
Game Prediction: Notre Dame 31, USC 24
Bold Prediction: Notre Dame goes down by double digits at some point in this game before coming back to by a touchdown.