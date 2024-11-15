Notre Dame vs. Virginia: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Saturday
No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) closes out the home slate of the 2024 regular season on Saturday as it welcomes Virginia (5-4) to South Bend.
Notre Dame has hopes of making the College Football Playoff and if things fall right, playing a home playoff game in front of Touchdown Jesus. In order for that to happen though, the Irish need to keep winning, and doing so impressively wouldn't hurt, either.
Here is everything you need to know if you want to bet and/or watch Saturday's game against Virginia:
Betting Odds, via FanDuel:
Point spread: Notre Dame -22.5
Total: 50.5
Moneylines: Notre Dame -3000, Virginia +1200
Here is how to watch:
Where: South Bend, IN - Notre Dame Stadium
Current Records: Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC) vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: NBC
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Dan Hicks, Analyst: Jason Garrett, Reporter: Zora Stephenson
HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, or SiriusXM 129