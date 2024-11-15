Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Virginia: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Saturday

Notre Dame looks to close out the home slate of the 2024 regular season with a win over Virginia

The Notre Dame Leprechaun wears offensive lineman Rocco Spindler's (50) helmet after winning a NCAA college football game 52-3 against Florida State at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in South Bend.
No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) closes out the home slate of the 2024 regular season on Saturday as it welcomes Virginia (5-4) to South Bend.

Notre Dame has hopes of making the College Football Playoff and if things fall right, playing a home playoff game in front of Touchdown Jesus. In order for that to happen though, the Irish need to keep winning, and doing so impressively wouldn't hurt, either.

Here is everything you need to know if you want to bet and/or watch Saturday's game against Virginia:

Sep 28, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) throws under pressure from Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (95) in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Betting Odds, via FanDuel:

Point spread: Notre Dame -22.5

Total: 50.5

Moneylines: Notre Dame -3000, Virginia +1200

Here is how to watch:

Where: South Bend, IN - Notre Dame Stadium

Current Records: Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC) vs. No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 16 at 3:30 p.m. EST

TV/Streaming: NBC

Commentators: Play-by-Play:  Dan Hicks, Analyst: Jason Garrett, Reporter: Zora Stephenson

HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, or SiriusXM 129

