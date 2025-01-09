Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Social Media Pregame Buzz Builds Ahead of Showdown
Notre Dame and Penn State are closing in on a battle for a spot in the national championship game
Tonight's the night for Notre Dame football as the Fighting Irish are just hours away from battling Penn State in the Orange Bowl.
The loser goes home while the winner gets a January 20 date in college football's national championship game.
As you would guess, the pregame buzz is off the charts as Notre Dame looks to pick up another massive program win one week after knocking off Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Some of the best pregame social media posts to X can be found below.
Notre Dame's Epic Orange Bowl Hype Video
It's Orange Bowl Gameday in Miami
Notre Dame Football Takes on the Flu
Notre Dame Legend Manti Te'o's Recent Message from Marcus Freeman
Notre Dame Football = America's Team
Notre Dame Radio Voice Tony Simeone
Notre Dame Bringing Out Some Foolish Takes
Orange Bowl - Rise and Shine!
Fan-Made, Notre Dame Hype Video
Notre Dame vs. Penn State in...Rugrats?
Penn State and Notre Dame, Independence Reminder
Penn State Football Fans Getting Hyped
