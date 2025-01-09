Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame vs. Penn State: Social Media Pregame Buzz Builds Ahead of Showdown

Notre Dame and Penn State are closing in on a battle for a spot in the national championship game

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates on the sidelines in the final minute against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates on the sidelines in the final minute against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Tonight's the night for Notre Dame football as the Fighting Irish are just hours away from battling Penn State in the Orange Bowl.

The loser goes home while the winner gets a January 20 date in college football's national championship game.

As you would guess, the pregame buzz is off the charts as Notre Dame looks to pick up another massive program win one week after knocking off Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Some of the best pregame social media posts to X can be found below.

Notre Dame's Epic Orange Bowl Hype Video

It's Orange Bowl Gameday in Miami

Notre Dame Football Takes on the Flu

Notre Dame Legend Manti Te'o's Recent Message from Marcus Freeman

Notre Dame Football = America's Team

Notre Dame Radio Voice Tony Simeone

Notre Dame Bringing Out Some Foolish Takes

Orange Bowl - Rise and Shine!

Fan-Made, Notre Dame Hype Video

Notre Dame vs. Penn State in...Rugrats?

Penn State and Notre Dame, Independence Reminder

Penn State Football Fans Getting Hyped

