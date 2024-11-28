Notre Dame vs USC: Why the Trojans Are Tough to Gauge in 2024
USC has had a rude welcome to Big 10 play
USC's first season as a Big Ten member has been an arduous and rocky journey.
Entering the last week of the season, the Trojans have tallied five conference losses. The toughest stretch for Lincoln Riley in his third year in LA was a three-game leg that saw USC lose road games to Minnesota and Maryland with a home loss to Penn State in between.
USC has come to realize the hard way that a Big Ten schedule is much tougher week to week than the old Pac-12 schedules were. Add in rigorous travel and some late-season weather the Trojans aren't accustomed to and you have yourself a beast of a first year in a new conference.
USC's five loss record does come with nuance
While nobody within the USC program is happy or satisfied with a five-loss season, there are some interesting details to consider that make the Trojans a tough team to get a read on. In true Hollywood fashion, reality sometimes is hard to decipher.
Of the five losses USC has suffered, the Trojans were leading each game in the fourth quarter. On top of that, each game was ultimately decided by one possession. This indicates that USC frequently ran out of gas and could not finish off games. But it also indicates that USC was good enough to be in every game with a chance to win it late.
Irish fans are certainly hoping that Notre Dame can be the team to deliver a sixth loss to its arch-rival and do so by more than a score. That being said, USC teams always have talent and won't be a pushover. The Irish will have to earn this victory, it won't just be given to them.
