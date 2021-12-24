Oklahoma State Depth Chart For Its Matchup Against Notre Dame

Oklahoma State has released its depth chart for its Fiesta Bowl matchup against Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-2) face off on Jan. 1 in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. It's the first matchup between the two programs.

Oklahoma State released its depth chart ahead of the matchup against Notre Dame. Here is the offensive depth chart for the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State lists four receivers and basically their tight end (CW) in the starting lineup. The Cowboys will use both 10 and 11 personnel throughout the game and will also put two tight ends (12 personnel) on the field together.

Center Danny Godlevske is listed with an "or" as the starting center. Godlevske started the first 10 games of the but missed the final three games due to a foot injury.

Backup right guard Hunter Anthony has entered the transfer portal but is still listed on the depth chart.

Here is the depth chart for the Oklahoma State defense:

Starting safety Tanner McCalister and backup defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan both put their names in the transfer portal but still appear on the defensive depth chart.

