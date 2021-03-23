PFF Mock Draft: Three Notre Dame Players In Three Rounds

Notre Dame had three players go in the first three rounds of the latest Pro Football Focus mock draft

Mock Draft season is in full swing, and the latest from Mike Renner at Pro Football Focus had three Notre Dame players going in the first three rounds. Renner's mock draft only went to three rounds, and he had one Irish player in each round.

1ST ROUND - JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH, LB, DENVER BRONCOS

Renner has the Broncos taking the former Notre Dame All-American linebacker with the No. 15 overall pick. In this mock the PFF analyst has the Broncos trading down from No. 9 and the New England Patriots jumping up into that spot to take Alabama QB Mac Jones.

"Denver misses out on the cornerback class, but after free agency, that’s A-OK with them. Vic Fangio gets a flexible chess piece in JOK, who could even replace Kareem Jackson’s role in the defense if the Broncos wanted him to."

Linebacker is a major need for the Broncos heading into the draft, and in this mock they would get the draft's second best linebacker.

2ND ROUND - LIAM EICHENBERG, OT, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

In this mock draft there is a reunion of former Notre Dame teammates, with Eichenberg going to the Colts with the No. 54 overall pick. Indianapolis has a major need at tackle, and drafting Eichenberg mean the Colts would have Eichenberg and Quenton Nelson, a pair of former Notre Dame All-Americans, teaming up.

Renner is very good at his job and I've always enjoyed his work, but I have a hard time seeing Eichenberg being the 10th offensive tackle taken in this draft. He has former Stanford tackle Walker Little going in the first round at No. 29. Little has played one game in the last two seasons and in four years had one healthy season.

Some analysts and scouts are going to obsess over his athleticism and overlook his injury history and the fact he never played like a star in college.

3RD ROUND - TOMMY TREMBLE, TE, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Renner has Tremble going to the 49ers with the No. 102 overall pick, which is near the bottom of the third round.

This is an intriguing projection. Tremble could certainly battle to be the No. 2 tight end behind standout George Kittle, but he could also play fullback. The 49ers currently have Kyle Juszczyk at fullback, but Tremble would provide more potential in the pass game from that position.

