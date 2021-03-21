Mock Draft: Two Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Go AFC West In Round One

In an intriguing mock draft from CBS Sports, Notre Dame had two offensive linemen projected in round one of the 2021 NFL Draft

Mock draft season is one of my favorite of the sports year, and you just never know what you're going to see in the various projections. One of the most interesting mock drafts I've seen came from CBS Sports, who had two Notre Dame offensive linemen going in the first round.

Emory Hunt of CBS Sports has Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks both being selected in the first round, and both are headed to the AFC West.

Eichenberg - a consensus All-American in 2020 - was projected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 17 overall pick.

"Eichenberg was so dominant on tape at Notre Dame, on both ends of offense. He has the potential to be a foundational player for the Raiders on Day 1."

This is the highest I've seen Eichenberg projected in a very long time.

I've argued for some time that Eichenberg is being underrated and under-appreciated heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Eichenberg was outstanding in 2020, and his game is better suited for the NFL than Mike McGlinchey's was. McGlinchey, of course, was the No. 9 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hunt has the Kansas City Chiefs taking Banks with the No. 31 overall pick. Anyone that watched the Super Bowl knows the Chiefs need an offensive line upgrade, and Hunt is extremely high on the former Irish blocker, who was also a consensus All-American in 2020.

"Banks is the best guard in the draft class and would keep the Chiefs offense rolling as they retool the offensive line."

Banks is an intriguing pick because right now his projection is more about potential than it is proven production. He was an up-and-down player at Notre Dame, and if a team is willing to bet up in his upside he could go higher than many expect. It would seem that is what Hunt is focusing on as well.

Also interesting is that Hunt did not have linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah slated to go in the first round. Owusu-Koramoah is a borderline consensus first-round player in mock drafts, but clearly Hunt doesn't see it that way.

Related Content

Is Liam Eichenberg A First Round Talent?

Liam Eichenberg Ranked As NFL Draft's Second Best Right Tackle

Liam Eichenberg Named ACC's Top Blocker

Kyle Hamilton, Aaron Banks Earn All-American Honors

Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Aaron Banks Named ESPN All-American

Notre Dame OL Aaron Banks Declares For The NFL Draft

Notre Dame Senior Bowl Breakdown: OL Aaron Banks

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter