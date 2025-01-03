Irish Breakdown

Watch Riley Leonard's 'Elway'-Like Play to Secure Notre Dame's Victory Over Georgia

Riley Leonard's late run against Georgia brought back memories of Super Bowl XXXII

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 2, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

With just under six minutes left to play in Thursday's Sugar Bowl, Notre Dame held a 23-10 lead against Georgia and faced a third-and-seven.

The Fighting Irish offense had struggled all night, but the biggest playmaker of the evening was about to make his biggest play in blue and gold and unintentionally impersonate a football legend when he did it.

Riley Leonard's Third Down Run Propels Notre Dame

Leonard took the snap and ran to his left, putting his body fully on the line to pick up the first down that allowed Notre Dame to melt more clock.

In case you missed it or if you simply want to see it again, check out the highlight below.

Riley Leonard Play Reminiscent of John Elway's Heroics

For those of us a certain age, the Green Bay Packers had a short window where they were the NFL standard of our youth. The winners of Super Bowl XXXI returned with the league's top-ranked offense and defense by the time Super Bowl XXXII came around.

It was there the Packers met the Denver Broncos, who upset the heavily favored Packers, and won John Elway his first Super Bowl in the twilight of his career. Although Terrell Davis took home Super Bowl MVP honors that night, Elway made the famous helicopter run that helped give Denver a late third quarter lead.

Almost three decades later, Riley Leonard made one heck of an impression of a play that was made more than four years before he was born.

More from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated

Notre Dame Outslugs Georgia to Record Biggest Win in 31 Years

Notre Dame's Special Teams Shine in Dominant Victory Over Georgia in Sugar Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Sugar Bowl Halftime Report and Analysis

Social Media Reacts as Notre Dame Dominates Georgia to Advance in College Football Playoff

Published |Modified
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Home/Football