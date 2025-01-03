Watch Riley Leonard's 'Elway'-Like Play to Secure Notre Dame's Victory Over Georgia
With just under six minutes left to play in Thursday's Sugar Bowl, Notre Dame held a 23-10 lead against Georgia and faced a third-and-seven.
The Fighting Irish offense had struggled all night, but the biggest playmaker of the evening was about to make his biggest play in blue and gold and unintentionally impersonate a football legend when he did it.
Riley Leonard's Third Down Run Propels Notre Dame
Leonard took the snap and ran to his left, putting his body fully on the line to pick up the first down that allowed Notre Dame to melt more clock.
In case you missed it or if you simply want to see it again, check out the highlight below.
Riley Leonard Play Reminiscent of John Elway's Heroics
For those of us a certain age, the Green Bay Packers had a short window where they were the NFL standard of our youth. The winners of Super Bowl XXXI returned with the league's top-ranked offense and defense by the time Super Bowl XXXII came around.
It was there the Packers met the Denver Broncos, who upset the heavily favored Packers, and won John Elway his first Super Bowl in the twilight of his career. Although Terrell Davis took home Super Bowl MVP honors that night, Elway made the famous helicopter run that helped give Denver a late third quarter lead.
Almost three decades later, Riley Leonard made one heck of an impression of a play that was made more than four years before he was born.