Riley Leonard Throws First Touchdown Pass at Notre Dame
Notre Dame struggled mightily for much of the first half against Miami University on Saturday but just before halftime turned turned it on offensively.
After stumbling all over themselves, Notre Dame found the end zone via Riley Leonard's legs with 3:33 left before halftime.
A quick stop got Notre Dame the ball back and two-and-a-half minutes later found the end zone again as quarterback Riley Leonard threw his first touchdown pass in a Fighting Irish uniform as he connected with Beaux Collins from 38 yards out. Check out the highlight of the pass below.
As bad as the first half largely was, Notre Dame came alive in the final minutes to go up by two scores as it entered today as a nearly four touchdown favorite.
Check out another angle of the play here:
