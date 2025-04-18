Instant Reaction: Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli To Enter Transfer Portal
This outcome is the best for all parties involved
After much speculation, debate, and prognostication, there is finally some tangible movement in Notre Dame's 2025 QB race, literally, as Steve Angeli moves into the open market in the transfer portal. While Angeli never got his chance to shine as the full-time starter for the Irish, he will be remembered fondly by the Irish faithful.
Angeli did everything that was asked of him when he got snaps under center for Notre Dame, most notably the terrific drive he led in the Penn State CFP game and stuck with the Irish even after multiple QB cycles in which a one-year portal player was dropped in and anointed the starter ahead of him.
This move frees Notre Dame up to commit fully to coalescing for multiple years around a high upside, highly athletic QB, whether that be in the form of Kenny Minchey or CJ Carr. As for Steve, hopefully, he lands at a school where he can be the starter and an offense can be built around his strengths, and he will get a chance to shine. In this scenario, everyone wins.
What's Next For Notre Dame After Steve Angeli?
What comes next for Notre Dame is a highly athletic and competitive QB battle between what will be first-time starters Kenny Minchey and CJ Carr early in August camp. Either way this competition ends up going, I applaud Notre Dame's staff for being bold and going young with high upside at this key position.
Marcus Freeman and his staff know that for the Irish to win the title, a more dynamic & dangerous pass game is a requirement. Minchey & Carr offer this. Should either one of them hit, combined with the stellar Irish defense we've come to expect, the Irish will be a tough out in many CFP rounds to come.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.