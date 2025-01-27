4 Former Notre Dame Football Players Headed to Super Bowl 59
Super Bowl 59 will be a rematch of 57 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.
The Chiefs came back to win the first Super Bowl meeting between the two and open as 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles this time around.
When Super Bowl 59 is played on February 9, three former Notre Dame players will be vying for a ring, rostered either team. However, only one of them will likely be suiting up.
For the Chiefs, former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill is a starter and recorded nine tackles in Sunday's victory over the Buffalo Bills.
He's joined on the roster by kicker Spencer Shrader who is on injured reserve for Kansas City currently.
For the Eagles, former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book was signed during the regular season and bounced between the active roster and practice squad. He's currently on the Eagles practice squad entering the Super Bowl.
In terms of coaching, a former Notre Dame star plays a significant role for the Chiefs as Andy Heck has been Kansas City's offensive line coach since 2013. Heck played 12 years in the NFL for the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and Washington Redskins after starring at Notre Dame from 1985-1988, captaining the last Fighting Irish national championship team.